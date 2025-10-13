For the 10th consecutive year, Julius Berger wins Top 50 Brands Award

L-R: Research Advisor to the Organisers, Mrs KC Shanmuga Priya, presenting the Top50 Leadership Award to the representative and Director, Administration, Julius Berger, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita at the 2025 Awards event held inside Eko Atlantic, Lagos weekend. On Kaita’s left is the CEO, Top50 Brands, Taiwo Oluboyede.

Leading construction engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC emerged a tenth time winner of the famous Brand Leadership Forum 2025, organisers of the Top50 Brands Award held at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, last Thursday.

With a Brand Strength Management, BSM of 55.4, the company led the country’s construction sector for a record consecutive 10th year as the Most Valuable Building and Construction Services Brand.

According to the CEO, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, Taiwo Oluboyede in his address at the event ahead of the presentation, Julius Berger’s emergence as winner in the construction sector category, undercores the company’s unrivalled expertise, landmark projects and commitment to innovation and sustainability that have made it not just a leading construction company, but a trusted nation-building partner equally driving Nigeria’s infrastructure transformation.

He added: Julius Berger has consistently maintained its position as one of the most valuable and trusted engineering and construction brands in the country, a status reaffirmed by its landmark projects, engineering excellence, and contribution to national development.

Oluboyede further said that it is in recognition of Julius Berger’s consistent excellence and long contribution to nation-building that the organisers scheduled the company’s representative to be among the panelists at the event.

Receiving the Award on the company’s behalf, the Director, Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita appreciated the organisers for the Award, even as he acknowledged the efforts put into arriving at the award decision.

He recalled that the 2025 Award marked the 10th time the company has won the prized position, which he alluded to, our strong commitment to quality service and excellence in delivery of our multifaceted products and services.

Saying that, consistent Awards like this also indicate the company‘s dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and effective brand management, the Director recalled that during a panel discussion in line with the theme of the event: From Challenge to Opportunity: Projecting the True Naija Spirit, which featured robust discussions on how strong corporate brands can shape a positive and beliveable narrative for Nigeria while advancing national value creation, Kaita reeled out various practical efforts adopted by the company in partnering with identified youth strata in the country towards empowering and equipping them for future challenges and even overcoming them.

The Director said, when you look at the CEOs of companies like Google, Microsoft, and Dell, one thing stands out; they all got to where they are by training. In Nigeria, about 70% of our population is under 30 years of age. That is a huge potential waiting to be harnessed. If we can tap into the energy, creativity, and talent of young Nigerians and guide them through proper training and structured academies, the results will be transformative. That is why training is essential.

He continued: “We need to invest in our young people just like we are doing at Julius Berger Academy, where we train young Nigerians to build the future. That is how we unlock the real strength of our nation”.

In his goodwill message delivered on behalf of Julius Berger, Kaita reiterated the importance of backward integration for national growth, saying, amidst applause, that, at Julius Berger, we have invested in Nigeria. We have a furniture factory in Abuja, AFP, which produces the best of luxury furniture in Africa. We have ABUMET that specialises in aluminium and glass products. So, I think if all of us can invest in the local market, we can help our young people get employed.

In an ode to Julius Berger, IAMBRANDNIGERIA stated; all hail the brand that literally built Nigeria’s skylines. Julius Berger is that strong, silent type; the bricklayer of legends. They don’t talk too much; their work speaks in skyscrapers, good roads.

While a member of the Advisory Board and Principal Partner, Jasek Communications Limited, Barr. Joseph Okonmah presented the Award; he was supported by Oluboyede.

Other top experts in Branding and Brand Management who witnessed the event were: CEO, Ladybird Advertising, Mrs Bunmi Oke, a Research Advisor to the Organisers, Mrs KC Shanmuga Priya, among several others.