Dissolution of Enugu APC executive c’ttee is unconstitutional, says Ugochukwu Agballa

COSMAS CHUKWU,Enugu

Following the dissolution of the APC ENUGU State Executive Committee and the appointment of a caretaker committee,the ousted Executive in the state led by Barr Ugo Agballah has faulted the action in a public statement signed by all leaders of the former executive across the state.

The statement reads fully:

“The attention of the Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to an unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional resolution purportedly passed by the National Working Committee (NWC) during its 179th meeting held on October 9, 2025, at the National Secretariat of our great party, wherein it allegedly dissolved the duly elected Enugu State Executive Committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee led by Mr. Ben Nwoye.

We wish to state unequivocally as follows:

“1. That the Enugu State Executive Committee of the APC was duly elected through the party congress in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended).

2. That the Enugu State Chapter of the APC was never informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct, or infraction that could justify the purported decision of the NWC to dissolve the State Executive Committee.

3. That according to Articles 21.1, 21.2, 21.3, and specifically Article 21.3(VI)(D) of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended), the Zonal Executive Committee (South-East) is the organ constitutionally empowered to first intervene in matters requiring disciplinary action involving state organs under its zone and to make recommendations to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for further action.

The constitution clearly stipulates that only the NEC, and not the NWC, can institute disciplinary proceedings against any organ of the party.

Even the NEC cannot dissolve any state executive committee suo motu without due process involving the zonal executive committee.

The purported dissolution by the NWC therefore amounts to a gross overreach, and is unlawful, unconstitutional, and void ab initio, especially since the Enugu State Executive Committee has neither disobeyed any directive nor engaged in any act of indiscipline.

4. That the purported dissolution of the APC Enugu State Executive Committee is alien to the APC Constitution, a clear act of impunity, and a direct assault on internal party democracy.

This illegal action will be resisted by the entire State, Local Government, and Ward structures of the party. Every organized political entity is governed by its constitution, and the APC, being the ruling party of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, cannot afford to descend into arbitrary rule reminiscent of the country’s undemocratic past.

5. That of all persons listed as members of the purported caretaker committee, only one is a registered member of the APC.

The rest were constitutionally suspended for various acts of anti-party activities by their respective wards, local governments, and state organs of the party, and such suspensions were duly ratified by the South-East Zonal Executive Committee.

None of the suspended individuals has appealed their suspension. On record, these individuals were captured in print, electronic, and social media platforms openly campaigning against the APC during the 2023 general elections.

We therefore totally reject this attempt to reward disloyalty, where known anti-party elements are being rehabilitated through illegal means by those entrusted with safeguarding the constitution of our party.

6. That Mr. Ben Nwoye, named as chairman of the purported caretaker committee, is not a member of the APC.

On April 17, 2025, he publicly resigned from the party, an action widely reported across print, electronic, and online media. At that press conference, he maligned the national leadership of the party and has since not re-registered in any ward within Enugu State.

Appointing a non-member as chairman of a caretaker committee is not only an act of political absurdity but a deliberate subversion of the constitution.

The NWC, by this singular action, has compounded illegality with illegality.

7. That the APC Enugu State Executive Committee hereby outrightly rejects the resolution of the NWC meeting of October 9, 2025, as it flagrantly contravenes the constitution of our great party and undermines the principles of fairness, equity, and due process.

8. We therefore direct all organs of the APC in Enugu State, ward, local government, zonal, and state, to remain in their offices as duly elected officers and to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

We urge our members to remain calm, law-abiding, and resolute as we take appropriate constitutional steps to challenge this illegal directive through the appeals process provided by our party’s constitution.

9. All members of the APC in Enugu State are hereby instructed to disregard any purported dissolution or caretaker arrangement, as those behind it lack the constitutional authority to issue such directives.

Members are strongly advised not to attend or participate in any meeting, gathering, or event convened by the illegal caretaker committee or its agents. Only meetings authorized by the duly elected State Executive Committee remain valid.

10. Members should recall that when this executive assumed office, APC was non-existent in over 20 wards in Enugu State due to the destructive leadership of Mr. Ben Nwoye, who openly worked for the PDP and sabotaged genuine party efforts.

Today, under our leadership, APC has a presence in all 260 wards of Enugu State, attracting over 80% of former Labour Party members and more than 40% of former PDP members.

This is the first time in Enugu’s political history that members of the ruling state party are defecting to the opposition, a testament to our credibility and strategic repositioning of APC as a viable opposition force.

We have maintained a consistent, principled, and issue-based opposition to Governor Peter Mbah’s anti-people policies, ensuring that the APC remains the voice of accountability and the conscience of the Enugu populace.

This present episode, though regrettable, will only serve to further consolidate our internal democracy and deepen the culture of transparency and institutional discipline within our great party.

11. Furthermore, since assuming office in 2021, the Enugu State Executive Committee has expended substantial resources, running into billions of naira, in sustaining and financing party activities across the wards, local governments, and the state, all without a single kobo of financial support from either the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Secretariat.

At no time did the NWC deem it necessary to visit Enugu State, to either canvass support for party growth, mobilize new members, or assist in any capacity toward resource generation.

Consequently, we will not acquiesce to this unconstitutional overreach. The NWC cannot invoke the protection of judicial precedents to shield acts that are patently illegal.

While the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the doctrine of non-interference by the judiciary in the internal affairs of political parties, that principle is contingent upon the party itself adhering to its constitution and the rule of law. Where a party organ acts ultra vires, beyond its constitutional powers, its actions are null, void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

We therefore reject, in its entirety, this reckless attempt to subvert the constitution of our party under the guise of administrative discretion.

The Enugu State APC will continue to uphold the supremacy of the party’s constitution and defend its integrity through every lawful and legitimate means.

12. Finally, we reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the National Chairman, the National Executive Committee, and the Leader of our great party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Long Live APC Enugu State!

Long Live the All Progressives Congress!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed by all members of the State Executive Committee and all Chairmen of the seventeen LGAs for and on behalf of all members of APC Enugu State: “

“1. Hon Ugochukwu H. Agballah—State Chairman

2. Chief Augustine Alumonah—Deputy State Chairman

3. ⁠Hon Robert Ngwu—State Secretary

4. ⁠Hon Dan Eneagu—Enugu West Senatorial District Chairman

5. ⁠Hon Abugu Chimezie—Enugu North Senatorial District Chairman

6. ⁠Hon Emmanuel Nnaemeka Agbo—Enugu East Senatorial District Chairman

7. ⁠Moses Emeka Eze—State Organizing Secretary

8. ⁠Hon Jude Aniogbo—State Treasurer

9. ⁠Sir Engr Patrick Ofordile—State Auditor

10. ⁠Hon Titus Ezeagu—State Publicity Secretary

11. ⁠Prof. Mrs Amaka Onu—State Woman leader

12. ⁠Comr Ezeh Chidiebere Johnson—State Youth Leader

13. Mr. Louis Agbo—State Financial Sec.

14. ⁠Barr Vincent Chieyine—State Legal Adviser

15. ⁠Mrs Chinasa Arum—Zonal Woman leader, Enugu North

16. ⁠Hon Onah Ikechukwu—Zonal Youth Leader, Enugu North

17. ⁠Hon Cyprian Chinasa Ogbonna—State Assistant Auditor

18. ⁠Comr Agu Amaechi—Zonal Youth Leader, Enugu East

19. ⁠Hon Kingsley Okwudilichukwu Uja—State Welfare Secretary

20. ⁠Hon Emeka John Chukwudi—State Assistant Treasurer

21. ⁠Mrs Uchenna Patrick—State Assistant Women Leader

22. ⁠Mrs Ngozi Agbo—Zonal Women Leader, Enugu East Senatorial Zone

23. ⁠Mrs Nkechi Onwukwe—Zonal Woman leader, Enugu West Senatorial Zone

24. Ugwu Christian Anayo—Chairman, Igboeze South LGA

25. Hon Ajodo CS—Chairman, Uzouwani LGA

26. ⁠Dr Simon Attah—Chairman, Igboetiti LGA

27. Hon Sunday Raph Ugwoke Esq—Chairman, Nsukka LGA

28. Hon Nebo Stanly—Chairman, Udi LGA

29. Com Kenneth Onyekaozulu O—Chairman, Awgu LGA

30. Hon Solomon Achikalu—Chairman, Aninri LGA

31. Hon Ndubueze Egbo—Chairman, Nkanu West LGA

32. Hon Aniamalu Livai—Chairman, Enugu East LGA

33. Hon Franz Onuora—Chairman, Ezeagu LGA

34. Chief Vincent Umeaku—Chairman, Oji River LGA

35. Hon QueenCharles Onyeachonam—Chairman, Enugu South LGA

36. Hon Romanus Agada—Chairman, Igboeze North LGA

37. Eze Innocent Ikechukwu—Chairman, Udenu

38. Edeh Maurice Chichebem—Chairman, Nkanu East

39. Hon Ben Onyia—Chairman, Enugu North

40. Hon Ugwuagbo Ikechukwu Ahijah—Vice Chairman, Isiuzo LGA”

