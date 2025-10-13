Benue: South West political leaders hail Gov Alia’s performance

…Console Yelwata community over killings

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Political Leaders from the Southwest have lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state as a performing governor during a visit to the state capital, Makurdi.

Top leaders under the auspices of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), during a condolence visit to the people of Yelwata community in Guma local government area of Benue state, where over 200 persons were killed by suspected herdsmen with many others injured and displaced recently, were impressed by how the state government handled both the medical and the political outcome of the attack.

The delegation led by its chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, also visited the survivors of the attack undergoing treatment at the Rev Father Moses Orshio Adasu University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

President Bola Tinubu had visited Benue on the heels of the deadly attack in Yelwata community, Guma Local Government Area and directed security agencies to urgently gather actionable intelligence and flush out the armed herdsmen responsible for the dastardly act.

Addressing leaders and members of the Yelwata community, Olusi consoled with them, assuring that the GAC shared in their pains and that the highest body of the APC in Lagos would support every effort to restore peace in the area.

He said the visit which was in solidarity with the APC-led administration of the Governor, is intended to comfort the families of the deceased, victims and survivors so as to let them know that they were not alone in their challenge time but they have empathy of others.

“Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), a top organ of the Lagos APC, is here in solidarity with the APC administration of your hardworking Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, to console with you and assure you that we feel your pains and we will also support all efforts to restore security and reinkindle hope.

“We also appeal to you to keep faith with the administration of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is here in Benue to condole with you and gave directives to the security agencies to fish out the culprits and restore security so that you can go about your normal businesses.

“The mother of the nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was here too to bring succour to you. Your Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia is also doing his best in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of the APC-led government to make you more secured and comfortable,”Olusi said.

At the Adasu University Teaching Hospital, the delegation sympathised with the victims undergoing treatment and recuperating, and wished them quick recovery.

The delegation also took time to visit the High-level roundabout underpass in Makurdi and other infrastructural development projects embarked upon by Alia administration.

The Olusi-led GAC delegation, lauded Governor Alia’s giant strides in Benue state, almost surpassing previous administrations in just two years and urged people of the state to continue to support him to do more.

