ATBOWATON President urges improved govt support for tourism practitioners

by Peter Anayo0118

The National President of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Dr Ganiyu Balogun, has called for increased government support to strengthen the nation’s tourism and water transport sectors.

Balogun, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Tarzan Marine Enterprises, made the call during a courtesy visit by members of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) in Lagos.

The association presented Balogun a notification letter of an award of honour in recognition of his years of dedicated service to the Nigerian tourism and maritime sectors.

Balogun commended the Federal Government for ongoing efforts to make Nigeria’s waterways more efficient and safer.

He, however, emphasised the need for greater institutional support for operators and investors already active in the sector.

“The government should not discourage those already in the business to make way for their brothers.

“Operators who have been working hard to sustain the industry deserve encouragement and support,” he said.

Recalling that ATBOWATON was the first association to enforce the use of life jackets for passengers at its jetties, Balogun commended the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for distributing 42,000 free life jackets to improve passenger safety.

He further recalled that he advocated the establishment of fuelling stations on waterways for boat operators during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, adding that subsequent administrations failed to sustain the initiative.

While presenting the nomination letter, ANJET President, Mr Okorie Uguru, lauded Balogun’s contributions to the safety, promotion, innovation and growth in Nigeria’s tourism and water transportation industries.

Also, veteran travel journalist, Mr Frank Meke, said the history of water transportation in Nigeria could not be complete without a mention of Balogun.

According to Meke, Balogun’s vision and leadership in the maritime tourism sector, had shaped the evolution of water transportation in the country.

Meke commended ANJET for recognising Balogun’s impact, adding that his contributions had touched many lives and advanced the tourism industry nationwide.

 

