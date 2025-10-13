Amupitan and the task of rebuilding public confidence in INEC

There is no doubting the fact that the newly appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has a herculean task of restoring public confidence in the electoral umpire following its disastrous outing in the 2023 presidential election won by the incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

We strongly believe that the new INEC boss, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate any moment soon, should hit the ground running, build on the innovations introduced by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, his predecessor, and avoid the shortcomings that caused the technical glitch which stopped the electronic transmission of results from the polling units real time during the last presidential poll.

Amupitan, a professor of law, therefore, has the onerous responsibility of upholding the mission of INEC which is to serve as an “independent and effective Electoral Management Board committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.”

Recall that the appointment of Amupitan, a law teacher at the University of Jos, for over three decades, was announced October 9, following the National Council of State’s approval of his nomination by the president.

Before then, the immediate past chairman of the commission, Prof. Yakubu had bowed out of office after completing the statutory allowed maximum two terms of ten years making him the longest serving chairman of the electoral body in history.

Truly, the outgone chairman introduced several innovations to strengthen the integrity and transparency in the electoral process to make every vote counts and for the electorates to place implicit confidence in the umpire to conduct free, fair and credible elections ranging from presidential, governorship, national assemby to state houses of assembly.

Specifically, under Yakubu’s leadership, INEC recorded major modernization that strengthened its operational integrity and public transparency including institutional and technological reforms that brought

the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing portal (IReV) which in our opinion, redefined Nigeria’s electoral process by reducing human interference to the barest minimum, curbing manipulation, and allowing citizens to independently verify results from polling units nationwide online and real time.

In other words, Amupitan should leave no stone unturned in mobilizing the commission’s national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners, staff both permanent and ad-hoc, in deploying modern technology during the forthcoming off cycle elections and the 2027 general polls in which President Tinubu will be a contestant.

It must be emphasized too that the little gains made in Nigeria’s electoral system to restore credibility whereby verification of voters became the benchmark of electoral integrity that produced unexpected outcomes such that the opposition Labour Party defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, the dethroning of several incumbent governors and political heavyweights in 2023 should be sustained, improved upon and not reversed on the altar of partisanship.

Again, we are of the strong opinion that only a truly independent, non-partisan commission fully insulated from executive manipulation and one totally committed to its core values such as full autonomy, transparency, credibility, integrity, impartiality, dedication, equity, excellence, team work in the performance of its constitutional functions independently, free from external control and influence, stands the chance of conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful elections where every vote will count.

We particularly challenge the new INEC boss to be fully focused on the statutory functions of INEC as contained in Section 15, Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which include to “organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation as well as monitoring the organization and operation of the political parties, including their finances; conventions, congresses and primaries.

Similarly, considering the overwhelming influence of monetary and material inducements before and during elections witnessed in the country, INEC, under its new leadership should henceforth closely monitor political campaigns and provide strong rules and regulations which shall govern the political parties with a view to providing a level -playing field for all contestants.

Also, given Amupitan’s brilliant academic background, it is expected that the law professor will bring his impeccable character and competence to bear on the enviable task of piloting an electoral umpire that will produce untainted outcomes to deepen democracy such that his name will be etched in gold in the annals of the nation’s history as against conducting flawed polls capable of further tarnishing Nigeria’s image among the comity of nations.

It is note worthy that the Anambra governorship election slated for November 8 this year offers a litmus test for the new INEC chairman and the commission to ensure free, fair and credible exercise in which the incumbent, Prof. Charles Soludo will be competing against several opposition candidates.

Thereafter, the off cycle elections continue with the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial polls in which both the incumbents Abiodun Oyebanji and Ademola Adeleke respectively will square up against several challengers next year.

Significantly too, INEC is expected to discharge its statutory responsibility of ensuring hitch-free and credible exercises that should match the best global standards and acceptable to the candidates, the electorate and all stakeholders.

It is our candid view that the integrity of the three forthcoming governorship polls and the 2027 general elections will depend largely on the credibility, independence, competence, and neutrality of the new chairman and his entire team, which is why he should guide against any attempt by the powers that be to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other party in future elections as doing so will not only destroy the institutional gains made so far but capable of plunging the nation into a major political crisis and international disrepute.

Among the other major issues that should attract Amupitan’s priority attention and that of the Senate and the House of Representatives are the ongoing efforts to further amend the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act to strengthen the electoral process and reduce voters’ apathy in future elections, making the electronic transmission of election results from polling units real time, to the commission’s Result Viewing portal (IReV)mandatory, eliminating electoral violence and the conclusion of all election petitions at the tribunals and courts before the winners are sworn into office.

Also, on the front burner are effecting the necessary amendments that will berth diaspora and early voting to enable media practitioners, military and police personnel deployed for election duties local and foreign as well as eligible Nigerians abroad cast their ballots ahead of the general polls in addition to not making the permanent voter card the only means of identification for eligible voters.

Equally important is the proposed amendment to further strengthen legal and institutional frameworks that safeguard INEC’s independence, including provisions that prevent the executive from unilaterally imposing the next leadership on the commission after due consultation with the National Council of State and confirmation by the Senate.

We are totally convinced that the leadership deficit which has been the bane of Nigeria’s political development and governance system since the return to democratic rule in May 1999, can only be tackled effectively beginning from a truly independent and unbiased electoral umpire that can midwife a flawless, free, fair and credible electoral contests such that only those who genuinely win the people’s mandate through the ballot box, should govern them and not those imposed by the courts or emerged from compromised elections.

It is our strong view that the Kogi born Amupitan’s spotless pedigree as a foremost whistle blowing crusader, Nigeria’s Best Graduating Law Student (1987) and past Best Graduating Law Student at the University of Jos, who won several academic laurels and an academic of global repute with over 70 scholarly publications, has the capacity and capability to lead INEC to discharging its statutory mandate without fear or favour just as we insist that he should make honesty, transparency, accountability, impartiality and fear of God his watchwords.

