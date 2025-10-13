Akinlalu killings: Community demands suspension of Amotekun boss

..as Adeleke visits community

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The people of Akinlalu community in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State have called for the immediate suspension of the State Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Isaac Omoyele, following the killing of three members of a family and others in a recent violent incident involving operatives of the corps.

The Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Oluwabusola Aborisade, made the demand while receiving the state delegate led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his palace on Monday.

According to him, “given the gravity of the allegations and the ensuing communal crisis, we urgently appeal for the immediate and unconditional suspension of the Amotekun Corps Commandant, Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, pending the conclusion of a full and fair investigation.

This decisive action is necessary to ensure impartiality and restore public confidence in the investigative process.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke, who was accompanied by top government officials, assured that all culprits would face the wrath of the law.

He said, “All those who are affected, I want to assure you all that they will face the full wrath of the law.

“I was pained when this happened, I was in America when it happened, I came here directly to tell you how touched I am.

I am so sorry that this kind of thing happened. I brought everybody here to tell you that you are important. I have not even rested but came to commiserate with you.

“On the demand of the suspense of Omoyele you talked about, we are working on it, I have directed the Chairman of the Amotekun Board to go to Abuja to ensure thorough investigation.”

In the same vein the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, while addressing the community, said, “I want to urge you the families of the victims to take your solace in God.

I pray that God will heal you. I want to beg you to accept the fate, it is not easy though but we have to accept this fate.

I pray that you will not be victim of evil, joy, promotion, good health and all good things will be happening to you all in Akinlalu. You are lovers of Governor Adeleke administration.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Police, Ibrahim Gotan, who was represented the DCP Operations, Yusuf Taiwo, disclosed that the over 20 suspects has been arrested and whisked to Abuja.

In his words, “The sad event that happened, no body is happy, it is an avoidable occurrence but I want to assure the people of Akinlalu that we are not resting to ensure justice for the victims.

I want to tell you today that we have arrested some Amotekun personnel, over 20 of them.

“The Commissioner of Police in collaboration with Abuja force headquarters are not resting on their oars to ensure that justice is served. All those that have been arrested will be prosecuted.

“I want to commend the community for their trust, rule of law by ensuring that the situation does not snowball into a full-blown crisis.”