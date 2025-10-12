24.1 C
Lagos
October 12, 2025
Trending now

Negotiation crashes as ASUU declares total two-week strike

PENGASSAN strike, maintenance cut Nigeria’s oil output – NUPRC

World Mental Health Day: FMC Jabi, NGO hosts outreach programme at IDP…

Zenith Bank pays N1.25k interim dividend to shareholders, sets stage for full…

Dangote Cement officially launches its operations in Côte d’Ivoire

Bayelsa Govt Urges Community Leaders To Sacrifice For Peace; Clarifies Position On…

Glo celebrates IDGC, educates girls on menstrual, mental health 

PodFest Naija 2025 marks historic debut, uniting creators, policymakers, and brands in…

NCDMB Wins NAEC Award, Deepens Vows For Local Content Excellence

Champion Reporter, Elizabeth Vincent shines at 12th Bayelsa Media Award

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

World Mental Health Day: FMC Jabi, NGO hosts outreach programme at IDP camp in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0135

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi in Abuja, in collaboration with Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, has launched a mental health outreach program at the Kuchigoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp.

This initiative is part of the 2025 World Mental Health Day celebrations, themed “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophe and Emergencies”.

The two-day program included a health walk, trauma education, free screenings, counseling, and resilience training to address mental health challenges among displaced populations.

On the first day, FMC Jabi hosted a Mental Health Walk and interactive sessions on trauma, coping strategies, and early detection of mental health conditions. The second day involved a community outreach at Kuchigoro IDP Camp, featuring awareness campaigns, therapy sessions, and consultations.

Dr. Olugbenga Abiodun, Deputy Head of Clinical Services at FMC Jabi, who spoke at the event emphasized the hospital’s commitment to community service and mental health inclusion, highlighting the importance of accessible mental health services for vulnerable populations.

“We are very passionate about engaging with our communities.Beyond awareness, sustainability is key. We will be partnering with local primary healthcare centres to train their staff on basic mental health care while deploying our residents periodically to support ongoing services”, he said.

Also addressing participants, Dr. Brenda Max Nduaguibe, Founder of Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, explained that her organisation’s work with rural communities has shown that mental wellness is the foundation of empowerment.

“We realized that to truly empower women and youth, their mental health must be sound,” she noted.

“Stigma and ignorance remain major barriers. Through sensitization like this, we help people understand that mental health is a normal part of overall wellbeing, not something to be ashamed of.”
Former President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, who was also present, commended the outreach for focusing on one of society’s most vulnerable groups.

“It’s inspiring to see mental health being discussed openly in local communities,” he said. “Access begins with awareness. People must first understand what mental health is before they can seek help. This initiative is a good start, but it must be sustained and inclusive.”

The two-day event ended with resilience and coping strategy sessions for IDP camp residents, who expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity to receive mental health support.

This year’s World Mental Health Day highlights the pressing requirement for Nigeria to broaden access to mental health services, especially in communities impacted by conflict, trauma, and displacement.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Declaration of state of emergency to save Rivers from implosion–Tinubu

Peter Anayo

Gov. Yusuf warns contractors against sub-standard work, inspects projects

Editor

From trials to triumph, Olisa Metuh marks 60th birthday with University Endowments.

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO