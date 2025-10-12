PodFest Naija 2025 marks historic debut, uniting creators, policymakers, and brands in Lagos

Nigeria’s first ever podcast and storytelling festival, PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories, made a landmark debut on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, drawing over 1,500 creators, storytellers, brands, and policymakers for a day of powerful conversations, cultural showcases, and innovation.

Curated by The Muvmnt Studio in partnership with Eventful, the festival delivered on its promise to bring Nigeria’s most influential voices together to celebrate storytelling, collaborate across industries, innovate new formats, and learn from leading voices shaping the future. From live podcast recordings to interactive brand activations, six themed stages, and a major masterclass on monetization, the festival became the cultural and creative heartbeat of Lagos for a day.

In her keynote address, Honourable Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, emphasised the growing importance of podcasting in amplifying Nigeria’s creative voice globally.

“Podcasting has become one of the most powerful tools for projecting our soft power and amplifying Nigerian creativity to the world,” the Minister stated. “It is a veritable medium that transcends borders, democratising how stories are told and who gets to tell them.”

She further highlighted podcasting as a strategic tool for youth engagement and job creation.

“Our young people are not just listeners. They are creators. They are hosts. They are writers. They are sound engineers, researchers and digital entrepreneurs. Everything that speaks to that value chain from the bottom to the up. I think podcasting covers everything. Mr. President is really committed to looking at how we can fortify the future of the young people. And the only way that we can do that is by absorbing as many young people into the job market as possible.”

Tosin Adefeko, Curator of PodFest Naija and CEO of AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency, reflected on the festival’s journey and purpose:

“When we started this journey, our vision was simple: to tell better stories. Over time, we realized that everyone was working in silos, there was no platform bringing the tribe together. We knew something had to change.”

“Podfest Naija was born out of that realization. It’s a festival of stories, a creative convergence designed to celebrate our voices, collaborate across communities, innovate in how stories are told, and learn from one another. Whether we like it or not, the podcast ecosystem is here to stay, and we intend to stand at the forefront of that movement.”

The festival’s lineup featured over 40 storytellers and cultural icons, including Chude Jideonwo, Tunde Onakoya, Adaora Mbelu, Rufai Oseni, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Masoyinbo and many others, who led conversations that cut across generations, genres, and industries. Major brands including Coca-Cola, Sterling Bank, UAC Foods, Bet9ja, Crown Flour Mills, and others powered immersive activations throughout the venue, reinforcing the intersection between storytelling, culture, and brands.

One of the day’s most anticipated moments was the unveiling of “The Next Big Podcaster,” an initiative by The Muvmnt Studio to spotlight emerging talent set to redefine the podcast space. Pearllie Hart was announced live on stage as the winner, positioning her as a podcaster to watch under The Muvmnt Studio’s spotlight.

As Nigeria cements its place in the global creative landscape, PodFest Naija stands as a rallying point for creators, policymakers, and brands to celebrate creativity, collaborate on ideas, innovate formats, and learn from shared experiences, shaping narratives that travel beyond borders.