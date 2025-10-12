PENGASSAN strike, maintenance cut Nigeria’s oil output – NUPRC

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate output declined to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day in September 2025, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

This production figure comprises 1.39 million barrels per day of crude oil and 191,373 barrels per day of condensates.

In a press statement issued by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, stated that the NUPRC cited a three-day strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as a major factor contributing to the production drop, leading to the shutdown of several production and export facilities.

9 Additionally, scheduled maintenance at two key facilities further reduced overall output.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s crude oil production represented 93% of its OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

The country’s total crude oil and condensate production for September reached 47.43 million barrels, marking a 1.61% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2024, the statement said.

The statement reads in part “A breakdown of production by top streams reveals Forcados Blend led with 15.86%, followed by Bonny Light at 13.31%, and Qua Iboe at 9.88%. Other contributors included Escravos Light (8.96%), Bonga Crude (6.83%), Agbami Condensate (4.94%), Erha Crude (4.55%), and Amenam Blend (4.2%).

