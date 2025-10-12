PenCom DG Calls for Stakeholders’ Collaboration to Secure Workers’ Future in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, has called on all stakeholders to rethink policies, processes, and protections for workers in the modern economy amid the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Oloworaran made the call during the 2025 Conference of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), themed “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders,” held at the Golden Tulip Conference Hall, Jericho, Ibadan.

Delivering her goodwill message, the PenCom DG described the conference theme as both “timely and vital,” emphasizing that the evolving world of work, driven by AI and digital transformation, demands renewed collaboration among government, labour, and industry players.

Highlighting PenCom’s commitment to digital innovation, Oloworaran said the Commission’s Pension Revolution 2.0 reform agenda is strategically designed to leverage technology and reshape Nigeria’s pension administration.

She explained that the initiative focuses on automating key processes such as the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates and benefits processing, while introducing a redesigned, technologically enabled Personal Pension Plan (PPP) to facilitate seamless onboarding of contributors.

“Just as artificial intelligence is transforming work patterns, Pension Revolution 2.0 is reshaping the retirement system—making it smarter, faster, and more responsive to contributors’ needs,” Oloworaran said.

She lauded LAWAN for leading the conversation on the future of work, noting that such discourse is crucial to shaping a fair and inclusive labour ecosystem in Nigeria.

Oloworaran further commended media professionals for their dedication to workers’ welfare and their role in promoting awareness about pension reforms. According to her, PenCom regards the media as a vital partner in building a reliable, inclusive, and sustainable pension system for all Nigerians.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigerian workers are adequately equipped to navigate the AI-driven economy with confidence and security.

“We are confident that the ideas exchanged here will spark actionable solutions to secure the future of work for Nigerian workers,” she concluded.