Nigeria congratulates Republic of Equatorial Guniea on its independence anniversary

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extends warm congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on the occasion of Equatorial Guinea’s Independence Anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa on Sunday in Abuja

He said that as the Republic of Equatorial Guinea marks this significant milestone, Nigeria joins in celebrating the resilience, unity, and progress of its people.

Their unwavering commitment to national development and stability continues to serve as an inspiration throughout the Central African region and beyond.

The cordial and longstanding relations between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, built on shared values, geographical proximity, and mutual cooperation, remain a vital pillar of partnership in the Gulf of Guinea and across the African continent.

Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to deepening bilateral collaboration with Equatorial Guinea across various sectors, including energy, trade, maritime security, education, and regional integration.

This cooperation is fostered through regional and continental platforms such as the Gulf of Guinea Commission and the African Union.

Nigeria commend Equatorial Guinea for its continued contributions to regional peace and economic advancement. Nigeria looks forward to strengthening our enduring ties in support of shared aspirations for stability, prosperity, and sustainable development across Africa.

