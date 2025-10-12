27.6 C
MFA facilitates swift return of Super Eagles for World Cup Qualifier

by Peter Anayo085

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

In a prompt show of diplomatic outreach and efficiency, the Nigerian Mission in Luanda, Angola, under the directive of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has successfully coordinated the safe and timely travel of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, to Uyo ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

Following the unexpected grounding of the team’s aircraft caused by a cracked windscreen during its refueling stop in Luanda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately activated its diplomatic channels to ensure a smooth transition and flight of the replacement aircraft.

Through rigorous lobbying and coordinated diplomatic outreach, the Nigerian Mission secured critical overflight and landing permits across five countries: Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola.

These clearances enabled the replacement aircraft to operate efficiently and ensured that the team departed Luanda without further delay.

Ministry officials confirmed that Ambassador Tuggar personally directed the mission to work closely with the Chairman Committee on Sports Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko, aviation and diplomatic authorities in the region to expedite the process.

“Our priority was clear to ensure that our national team returned home safely and in time to prepare for their World Cup qualifier,” a senior ministry source stated.

The swift intervention has been widely commended as an example of proactive diplomacy in the service of national interest.

Meanwhile, Benin’s national team has already arrived in Uyo, setting the stage for a crucial encounter on Tuesday.

With Nigeria’s squad now expected to arrive safely following the intervention, attention will shift back to the pitch, where the Super Eagles will look to maintain their qualification hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

 

