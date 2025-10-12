Glo celebrates IDGC, educates girls on menstrual, mental health 

This year’s observance of the International Day of the Girl Child began on Wednesday with Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of telecommunications company, Globacom, charging secondary school girls across the country to pay attention to their menstrual and mental health.

The Foundation reasoned that this has become imperative if the girls would grow into adulthood with confidence while embracing the future without inhibitions. It made this its focal point of engagement with girls in select schools. This year’s observance, with the theme: “The GIRL I am, the changes I lead: GIRLS on the frontline of crisis”, was an opportunity for the Foundation to reach out to students with information to promote the well-being of the girls.

The health awareness campaign in conjunction with the Health Aid for All Initiative (HAFAI), an NGO, sought to educate 100 girls from each of the selected schools in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri and Kaduna.

The schools included Community Secondary School, Port Harcourt; Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, Lagos; LGEA Upper Basic School Kudansa, Maraban Rido, Kaduna; Oba Ewuare Grammar School, Oko Central, Benin City; Orogwe Secondary School, Owerri; and Junior Secondary School Dutse Sagwari, Abuja.

According to the Foundation, “Menstrual periods should never be a reason for a girl to lose confidence, miss school, or feel held back. That’s why we put this initiative together where we also provided menstrual care kits to the young girls in these selected states, to ensure that they have not just what they need, but also the reassurance that their growth and dignity matter”.

Dr Ugorchi Ohajuruka, a medical doctor and public health specialist and Mrs Lara Rowland took the students of Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, Lagos through basic tips on menstrual health management and hygiene, gender based violence, mental health and allied issues of importance. They also encouraged the girls to ask pertinent questions relevant to the topic as well as their overall health and well-being.

The Principal of the school, Mr Olawale Adebakin, reiterated the importance of placing premium on the health and well-being of the girl child. “There is a need to take care of the girl child. We need to protect them so they will be useful for the development of the country,” he added.

The sessions witnessed similar experiences in the other locations selected by Glo Foundation for the observance in Abuja, Kaduna, Benin, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.