Dangote Cement officially launches its operations in Côte d’Ivoire

A breath of fresh air for the construction industry and local employment in Côte d’Ivoire. Nigerian giant Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the group founded by Aliko Dangote, has officially launched its operations in Attingué, some 30 kilometres from Abidjan. The announcement was made on Wednesday 8 October 2025 by Serge Gbotta, Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, at the Novotel Abidjan-Marcory.

Covering an area of 50 hectares, the plant has a production capacity of 3 million tonnes of cement per year, making it one of the group’s largest facilities outside Nigeria.

This strategic project, with an estimated investment of 100 billion CFA francs, embodies Aliko Dangote’s vision of building a self-sufficient Africa that is less dependent on imports and capable of transforming its own resources into world-class finished products.

With this facility, Côte d’Ivoire becomes the 11th African country to host a Dangote Cement production unit. The group, which has a total capacity of 55 million tonnes per year on the continent, intends to contribute to the development of Ivorian infrastructure and meet the growing demand for construction materials, driven by rapid urbanisation and major construction projects in the country.

According to forecasts, the Attingué plant could generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. This represents a significant boost for young people in Côte d’Ivoire, but also for the ecosystem of local SMEs – transporters, building tradespeople, retailers, suppliers and subcontractors.

At the launch ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire reiterated the company’s philosophy: “Our ambition is clear: to offer Ivorians internationally-standard cement, produced locally, at a competitive price. The Attingué plant is not just an industrial unit, it is a symbol of confidence in the future of Côte d’Ivoire and a commitment to sustainable development alongside local communities,” said Mr Gbotta.

The CEO also highlighted the training programmes that the company intends to set up for young Ivorian engineers and technicians through the Dangote Academy, with a view to strengthening local skills in industrial management.

For his part, Stéphane Tchimou, Commercial Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, emphasised the direct impact of this facility on construction industry players and distributors: “We know that Ivorian masons, craftsmen and contractors need reliable, high-performance cement that is available without interruption. It is for them that we have chosen to establish one of our largest units here. Our distribution network will be structured to ensure proximity and availability in all regions of the country,” he said.

He added that the company plans to put support mechanisms in place, including credit facilities and commercial assistance, to support small retailers and boost the value chain.

Beyond the purely industrial aspect, Dangote Cement promises community initiatives around the Attingué plant: opening access roads, drinking water supply projects, support for local health facilities. The company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, in partnership with local authorities and certain NGOs.

‘The risks in Africa are often exaggerated. In reality, this continent is full of opportunities. Our role is to tell a new story, that of an Africa that produces, innovates and builds for its children,’ sums up Aliko Dangote, founder of the group.

With its premium cement available in several grades (CPJ 32.5R for masonry, CPJ 42.5N for buildings and CPA 52.5 for large structures), Dangote Cement intends to establish itself as a trusted partner for the Ivorian construction industry.

The Attingué plant, designed to be at the cutting edge of technology, should enable the country to significantly reduce its cement imports and eventually become a regional hub for production and export.

It should be noted that Dangote Cement’s arrival in Côte d’Ivoire is not just about opening a factory. According to the businessman, it is a promise of shared growth, job creation and knowledge transfer. Between industrial ambition, economic opportunities and social commitment, the Nigerian giant wants to help write a new chapter in the history of construction in Côte d’Ivoire.