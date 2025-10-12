Belgore launches PMS jackets, urges staff to leverage on teamwork, innovation in implementation of PMS

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore has called on staff of his ministry to leverage technology, digitalisation, teamwork, and innovation in the implementation of the Performance Management System (PMS).

Belgore spoke when he launched the new PMS jackets for the ministry which is in line with the ongoing Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

PMS is one of the key pillars of the FCSSIP 25, designed to replace the outdated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER), with a modern, data-driven, and results-based performance measurement framework.

In his address at the launch, Belgore said the symbolic significance of the jacket is representing the spirit of service delivery, professionalism, and performance excellence, as demanded under the ongoing Civil Service Reform Programme.

“The PMS jackets being launched today are therefore, a visual representation of this new mindset, a culture where performance is not accidental but intentional, where excellence is not optional but expected, and where accountability is worn with pride”, he noted.

He highlighted the three key values which the PMS Jacket represents as: Identity, reflecting a unified and professional workforce; discipline, reinforcing accountability and responsibility; performance, serving as a daily reminder of the commitment of the Ministry to excellence and continuous improvement.

While commending the Director of the Human Resource Management Department for his leadership role in coordinating the PMS activities in the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the efforts of the PMS Departmental Champions as well as the PMS technical Team, who worked assiduously to ensure the cascading of the Performance Contracts.

Similarly, Belgore thanked the management and staff of the Ministry; “I say a big thank you. The success of this initiative depends on your buyin, cooperation, and commitment”, he stated.

He further urged every staff of the ministry to leverage technology, digitalisation, teamwork, and innovation in the implementation of the PMS.

“The Ministry’s vision of providing adequate and affordable housing, as well as promoting sustainable urban development, can only be achieved through the collective performance of every officer”.

“Let the PMS jacket remind us each day that we are ambassadors of change. A change that brings efficiency, excellence, and accountability to public service delivery”. Belgore said.

In his remarks, the Director of the Human Resource Management Department, Dr. Akinola Adesina, stated that the PMS Jackets are not just symbolic but represent a collective commitment to accountability, productivity, and service delivery in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Reform Programme.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary for his visionary leadership, steadfast commitment, and continuous drive towards reforming the administrative processes in the Ministry.

Adesina also applauded the Directors and Heads of Departments, as well as all staff who have worked tirelessly in various capacities to make the launch a success.

He urged staff of the Ministry to embrace the innovation wholeheartedly; “Let us wear these PMS Jackets with pride and let them serve as a constant reminder of our duty to perform with diligence, integrity, and excellence in the service of our great nation”, he emphasized.

This was contained in a statement signed by Badamasi S Haiba, director of Information and Public Relations of the ministry on Saturday.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2