Bayelsa Govt Urges Community Leaders To Sacrifice For Peace; Clarifies Position On Chieftaincy Conflicts In Biseni, Swali

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has renewed its call on traditional rulers and other community leaders across the state to make necessary sacrifices to ensure peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in their domains.

Deputy Governor of the state, senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call at separate meetings with some chiefs and stakeholders of Biseni Clan, and their counterparts from the Swali community, all in Yenagoa local government area of the state.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued at the weekend by his senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, identified lack of love, unforgivingness and unpatriotic tendencies as some factors responsible for intra-communal conflicts in the state.

He maintained that communities where leaders lead with love, and followers follow with respect for constituted authority, progress, peace and prosperity would naturally exist in such communities.

Addressing the people of Biseni clan, senator Ewhrudjakpo emphasized the need for them to allow the common good of the clan to override their personal interests.

He, however, informed that the state government’s earlier decision of not recognizing anybody as the clan head of Biseni is still in force as the matter is pending before the court of appeal to determine who is the rightful Pere or Ibedaowei.

To this end, he directed the chief Wariebi Williams-led, Biseni traditional council of Chiefs, to continue piloting the affairs of the clan, pending the resolution of the subsisting court cases.

The deputy governor also appealed to all the parties involved in the chieftaincy dispute to refrain from any actions that could cause insecurity and destabilize the area.

His words, there are issues surrounding the paramount rulership of the Biseni clan. While the matter is still in court, we hear some persons want to coronate themselves as the paramount ruler of the clan.

“It is a dangerous precedent that must not be allowed the Government of Bayelsa will not tolerate that because we must all respect and obey the law let the court processes take their rightful and full course.

“The state government’s position for now, is that nobody is recognized as the paramount ruler of Biseni clan because the issue of the rightful ruler is before the Court of Appeal.

“Therefore, the chairman of the Biseni chiefs council is mandated to oversee the traditional affairs of the clan until such a time the issues would be resolved.”

Similarly, the deputy governor directed the existing seven chiefs in Swali to choose among themselves an interim chairman who will oversee the affairs of the community in acting capacity, following the suspension of their paramount ruler.

He told the community to jettison any plans or effort to conduct a new Ebeniken election in Swali, clarifying that their paramount ruler had not been finally removed from office, but under suspension and investigation.

Those who spoke at the meetings, including the member representing Yenagoa constituency 1 at the state house of assembly, chief Ayibanengiyefa Egba, the governor’s special representative, Yenagoa local Government Area, Mr Zogha Konugah, Chief David Obuma, Chief Akile Nwaku and Mr Jimmy Agada, thanked government for its peace initiatives.

Others included Dr Laye Julius, chief Teyenama Obireke, pastor Jerry Moses, chief Godlive Obi, Chief ThankGod Timbiri, chief Okocha Dankaba and Joseph Dankaba.