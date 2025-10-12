Army kills 9 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno, recovers N4.3m

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The troops of the Nigerian Military deployed to the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai have killed 9 members of Boko Haram insurgents in a separate fighting around Magumeti and Gajiram in Borno state.

They also recovered N4.35 million suspected to be ransom paid by victims families.

The theater commander Operation Hadin Kai in a statement issued by its Media Information Officer,

Lieutenant Colonel , Sani Uba said ” in continuation of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducted a successful fighting patrol in response to credible intelligence .

The intelligence was on the movement of Boko Haram terrorists around Goni Dunari in Magumeri LGA of Borno State on 10 October 2025″.

” The terrorists, reportedly moving on 2 vehicles and 24 foot fighters, were observed setting houses ablaze and terrorizing locals.

Acting swiftly, our troops launched an aggressive fighting patrol to intercept the threat.”, the theater commander said.

The Operation Hadin Kai said ” As troops advanced towards the objective, the terrorists attempted to flee towards Damjiyakiri village.

Vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, while foot fighters were pursued over a distance of approximately 92 km.”

“After about 4 hours of tactical pursuit, troops established contact with the fleeing terrorists.

A frontal attack was immediately launched, and troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy barrage of fire, resulting in the neutralization of 5 terrorists, while the remaining 19 dispersed in disarray.

Some were wounded as blood trails were observed at the contact scene”,, the statement said .

Items recovered According to the troops, included 1 x AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), 5 x Magazines (3 empty, 2 loaded), 31 x 7.62mm rounds, q x Itel mobile phone and 1 x Dagger

The Military said notably, no casualties or equipment losses were recorded by OPHK troops during the operation.

Also, the statement said ” in a similar development along the Gajiram – Bolori – Mile 40 – Gajiganna axis, troops mounted on motorcycles, engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village.”

” During the firefight, 4 terrorists were neutralized, while others dispersed into the surrounding bush.

Troops also successfully rescued Mr. Modu Kinnami (55 years old) and Mr. Bukar (57 years old), both from Guzamala, along with a sack containing Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N750,000).”, the statement said.

” Preliminary investigations revealed that Boko Haram fighters had demanded a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) and 2 new Tecno button phones for the release of the captives brother, ” Uba added

Troops also recovered 1 x Blue pickup vehicle (Reg No: GUB 327 XA), 2 x New Tecno button phones, 1 x Jerrycan containing 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and a total sum of Four Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira (N4,355,000)

The theater assured that further operations are ongoing in all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.

