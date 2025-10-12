A New Era for Otakikpo. A Proud Moment for Lekoil.

Lekoil Nigeria Limited is proud to mark a defining chapter in her journey as a leading independent oil and gas company in Nigeria, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, commissions the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal.

The commissioning of the strategic export channel, through which Lekoil evacuates crude oil from the Otakikpo field, is in line with ongoing reforms to expand Nigeria’s production capacity towards Nigeria’s economic development. According to the company, “the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal is not just infrastructure; it is a symbol of progress, credibility, and the determination of indigenous producers to deliver value on a global stage.”

In a statement, Lekan Akinyanmi, CEO of Lekoil, praised His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for creating an enabling environment. He said the commissioning of the terminal represents a validation of the company’s commitment to consistency and building lasting value.

“The commissioning of the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal is a proud moment for Lekoil. It validates our commitment to building lasting value as an indigenous producer, delivering our crude to the market reliably while supporting our host communities and Nigeria’s broader energy ambitions. This milestone is a clear indication that Lekoil represents resilience, responsibility, and results,” Akinyanmi stated.

Lekoil, along with Green Energy International Limited, her joint venture partner on the Otakikpo field (PML 11), has consistently demonstrated that indigenous oil and gas companies can operate at world-class standards, unlock resources, advance community development, and contribute to national production growth.

With the commissioning of the terminal, Lekoil can now maximise the potential of Otakikpo, widely regarded as a prolific area for oil and gas nestled in the southeastern part of the Niger Delta basin, and ensure secure, efficient evacuation and reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier of Nigerian crude.

“This achievement underscores Lekoil’s place as a trusted, responsible operator with a long-term commitment to Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth and its vision: to be the world’s leading exploration and production company focused on Africa. We celebrate this historic commissioning as a major step in Lekoil’s growth story, one that confirms our standing as a bonafide independent producer with the capacity, the partnerships, and the will to deliver,” Akinyanmi added.