WIMBIZ set to inspire Global Women at 24th Annual Conference

L-r …Executive Director, Women in Management and Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Omowunmi Akingbohungbe; Members Board of Trustees, (WIMBIZ) Rolake Akinkugbe; Chairman, 2025 (WIMBIZ) annual Conference planning Committee Bimbola Wright, At 24th Annual Conference press conference held in lagos on Io/I0/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

…Oteh, Justice Augie Lead as Speakers

Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced that its 24th Annual Conference will feature a powerful keynote address by Arunma Oteh, with Hon. Justice Amina Augie (Rtd.), former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, serving as Chairperson.

The hybrid event, themed “O.W.N: Own. Walk. Nurture.”, will convene women from across sectors and continents — including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Ghana, Cameroon, and the United Arab Emirates — for two days of transformative dialogue, learning, and inspiration.

In her opening remarks, Bisi Adeyemi, Chairman, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, commended the media for their continuous support. She described the annual conference as “a call to action for women to own their stories,” emphasizing that storytelling remains a symbol of women’s strength and resilience in their pursuit of leadership and influence.

At a pre-event press briefing in Lagos, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, reaffirmed that the annual conference remains the organization’s flagship initiative. She highlighted WIMBIZ’s consistent dedication to empowering women in leadership roles, revealing that the event has inspired over 344,000 women since inception.

Abimbola Wright, Chair of the 2025 Conference Planning Group (CPG), described the conference as a rallying call for women to OWN their stories and voices, WALK in authenticity and courage, and NURTURE others through mentorship and collaboration.

According to her, this year’s theme is O.W.N. – Own. Walk. Nurture reflects the modern realities women face — from stereotypes and imposter syndrome to societal expectations and health challenges. “At WIMBIZ, we believe it’s time to change that narrative,” she said. “We are calling on every woman to own her story, walk in confidence, and nurture the next generation with purpose.”

The 24th edition promises a rich lineup of sessions, including four plenaries, two deep dives, a fireside chat, and a debate. Key discussions will explore topics such as The Wealth Playbook: Women, Economic Power & Sustainability; Protirement: Reimagining the Next Chapter with Purpose; Whole Woman, Whole Life: Wellness as a Journey, Not a Destination; and Rethink, Reframe, Revitalize: The Power of Intergenerational Collaboration.

Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, a Member of the WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, urged interested participants to register via the WIMBIZ website or mobile app, which allows users to engage, comment, and network virtually.

Akingbohungbe also highlighted WIMBIZ’s advocacy initiatives, noting collaborations with the British Deputy High Commission, Nigerian High Commission, and the Institute of Directors (IoD) to expand women’s participation in international trade. Through its Women in Law Initiative, WIMBIZ hosted leadership and mentoring programs that reached over 3,000 women, fostering dialogue on gender inclusion within the legal profession.

Additionally, WIMBIZ partnered with WILAN, WISCAR, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to form the Women in Leadership Coalition, which advocates a three-point agenda focused on modern labour reforms, gender balance in corporate leadership, and inclusive governance.

Akingbohungbe concluded the briefing with a powerful charge: “Together, let’s Own our stories, Walk in power, and Nurture the future.” She encouraged women to seize the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow, noting that the relationships formed at the conference could shape their future trajectories.

As anticipation builds, the 2025 WIMBIZ Conference stands poised to be a landmark event celebrating women’s leadership, resilience, and global impact.

Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women in leadership across Africa and beyond. With over 3,700 members and 24 years of impact, WIMBIZ has reached more than 344,335 women through initiatives in management, business, and public service. The organization continues to champion gender equity through partnerships, advocacy, and empowerment programs that inspire women to thrive in their chosen fields.

