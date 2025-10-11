Umahi, Uba Sani strategise to fastrack delivery on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

In order to ensure the timely completion of the outstanding works on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project, handled by Messrs Infiouest International Limited, the Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi has directed the contractor to fast-track the delivery of the two sections of the road project, particularly by increasing the number of work zones between Jere and Kaduna in Kaduna State and ensuring that the project is delivered in record time.

The Minister gave the directive after a meeting he had with the Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani together with the contractor handling the project, held at the Minister’s office, in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on the importance and priority accorded to the project by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister stated; “We have been monitoring this project almost every week, and so we insisted that we must do a meeting with the MD of Infiouest who has the contract of these sections, lot 1, which is N252,000,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Two Billion Naira), and lot 2 which is basically in Kaduna, 82 kilometres by 2 that is 164 kilometres costing Federal Government N502,000,000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Two Billion Naira), so altogether to complete all the sections from Abuja down to Kaduna, down Kano is costing the Federal Government N754,000,000,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Four Billion).

“Lot 1 is 118 kilometres, costing N252,000,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Two Billion Naira), and lot 2 is 164 kilometres, costing N502,000,000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Two Billion)”.

He directed the contractor, Infiouest, to deploy on 4 sections and ensure steady work progress, and the Engineer Representative to relocate to Kaduna and monitor strictly the progress of the project and feed him back on daily basis.

Umahi assured the Governor that the progress and quality of work would be tracked with a view to achieving delivery in record time. ”

“I want to assure you that the President is very highly concerned to get this project done. But the quality of using the same standard of coastal highway is something that our brothers and sisters in the North will never forget President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his love and commitment towards the development of every part of this country .”

Also, speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the Governor of Kaduna State expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and the quality of the job being done on the project.

He said that he had no doubt that in the next two weeks, the contractor should be able to record commendable milestones, given the quality of the meeting held with the Minister of Works and the contractor handling the job.

He further stated that the road is a very important transport corridor that connects not only the economic corridors of the North West but also that of the North Central and the North East.

Umahi said: “What is more important for us here is for you to understand that Abuja, Kaduna, Kano road connects about 12 States. States from North West, as well as some States from North Central and North East. So it is a very important road that I believe that by the time you complete this project, many people, apart from Kaduna, will be very happy.”.

He commended the professionalism, passion, and innovation brought to bare by the Minister of Works, whom he described as a rare gem in public service delivery.

“We are proud to have a Minister of the caliber of Engr. David Umahi, who is of very top profession. I am surprised, when I came here he had to break down the entire project ( off hand) from the size of the project to the level of the project as well as the quality of what is going on there, and I can say that if we have a lot of Ministers like him in Nigeria,we have to go to sleep without having any problems”, he said.

In the response of the contractor handling the project, the Managing Director of Infiouest International Limited, Mr. Joseph Abou Jaounde assured of keeping to the directive of the Minister. “I am here to assure you, even though we have some little challenges in Kaduna, but from now to 2 weeks, we are going to have a visit to site and to make sure that this portion of the road will be joined with Zuba to Kaduna, and all the sections will be joined together to make sure that the work will be done on time in the right way and quality required”, he said.

This collaborative support and encouragement from the Governor of Kaduna State is made possible because of his interest to tap into the massive infrastructural development programmes of the federal government across the Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser to the minister on media, Orji Uchenna Orji.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2