Top rated entertainers to perform at Kaycee Kline’s Kings Concert, Award in Abuja

All is now set for the 4th edition of Kings Concert, which features conferment of awards on notable personalities, a long awaited project being spearheaded by Michael Oyibo Kaycee, whose state name is Kaycee Kline.

The event will be a convergence of entertainment and recognition for hard work, which will see those who have been outstanding in their various fields and contributing to national development honoured.

Expected to perform include, Sweet Band a brand owned by the organizer Kaycee Line, Mekoyo, Sydney Sparrow, Jay Law, Faith Jay, Jessa Joan and Teddy Kings.

Others are, Omoba, the Jumbo Band, top-rated comedians, deejays, MCs and hypemen.

The event comes up October 11, 2025 at Blake Excellence Resort, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja.

Kaycee Kline a stakeholder in the Abuja entertainment space, has supported several artistes in the nation’s capital, offering them the platform to grow.

His Sweet Band is one of the most influential in Abuja. Also the Director of Entertainment at Blake Excellence Resort, he is receiving humongous support to make this upcoming concert and award ceremony hugely successful.

Kaycee is a member of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) FCT Chapter, where he is holding the position of the deputy governor.

