Plateau LG one year in office: “Grassroot governance is crucial for economic and social development- Jos North council chairman

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The executive chairman of Jos North local government area of Plateau State, Barr. John Kyohroh Christopher has stated that grassroot governance is essential for effective economic and social development to be visible in all ramifications.

Christopher acknowledged that since assumption of office they have remained focused in serving the people with unwavering commitment.

The chairman made the revelation on Friday while speaking to newsmen at the council secretariat as he marked his one-year anniversary in office.

Highlighting the council’s achievements and progress in various areas, Christopher said the milestone is the moment of reflection, attributing it to Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s “The Time Is Now” mantra.

On infrastructure development, according to the chairman, “construction of the Rishari Buturah Smart Neighbourhood Market in Angwan-Rukuba, Police Outpost in Dong, and Kabong Road surfacing project.

He further explained that health, education, and youth empowerment Health remain central to their governance agenda.

“Through our collaborations with BPHCDA and the World Bank Impact Project, six primary healthcare centers across six wards have been revitalized, with one upgraded to a referral centre.

“We are also currently renovating another four Primary Healthcare Centers through a strategic partnership with the SDGs.

In partnership with the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we have also rehabilitated the Jos North Skills Acquisition Centre, creating more avenues for youth training and empowerment, especially for persons with disabilities.

“To revamp quality education, we have queued into collaboration with the SUBEB Board to construct blocks of classrooms in 5 different schools and renovated blocks of classrooms in 11 other schools with boreholes sank in two different schools.

“Over 40 boreholes have been rehabilitated across the 20 wards, while our partnership with TASTE has led to the rehabilitation of more than 150 additional boreholes — giving thousands of households access to safe drinking water. We are currently profiling more boreholes for rehabilitation.

“Agriculture and Food Security, to support our farmers and strengthen local food production, over ten truckloads of fertilizers have been procured and distributed at subsidized rates.

“We have established and equipped a Joint Non-Conventional Security Group to complement the efforts of conventional agencies in tackling crimes, particularly the menace of Sarasuka gangs” ” the Council chairman reels out.

While appealing for patience, support and collaboration from Jos North populace, Christopher promised his administration commitment towards using available resources at their disposal for effective development.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2