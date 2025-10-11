Fubara gives 30 days ultimatum to complete Refinery Road project

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered Raffoul Nigeria Limited handling construction of the 6.5-kilometre Woji–Aleto–Alesa–Refinery Road to conclude the project within one month or face termination.

Governor Fubara gave the charge during an unscheduled inspection visit to the project site on Friday.

The Governor’s warning signaled mounting impatience caused by the protracted delay of the road project that also includes a roughly 200-metre bridge.

Fubara, who expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the project said, “This project was awarded about June 2020 by my predecessor.

“I even went as far as giving them two variations to enable them to achieve a good proportion of this job. But to my greatest surprise, there is no progress to show for it.”

Governor Fubara noted that the project was evaluated and canceled under an earlier emergency administration, but said he had given Raffoul “another opportunity” to deliver, warning that the state would revert to the previous administration’s decision if there was no substantial completion within 30 days.

“If they can’t complete this job in the next one month, I will stick to that position of the administrator as at when the emergency rule was on in the state,” he said.

The governor also sharply criticized the dredging activity taking place near the bridge, describing it as unsafe and unacceptable. “How could a normal human being be dredging very close to a bridge? Is it proper?” he asked.

“If I come here any other time or get any information that dredging activity is being conducted around this area, I will personally supervise and destroy the dredger myself.”

During the visit, Governor Fubara inspected the bridgeworks and surrounding site conditions and the road.

The governor’s rebuke of nearby dredging activity signaled a zero-tolerance approach to what he characterized as unsafe ancillary operations.

Governor Fubara reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure across Rivers State, adding that he will not tolerate any contractor that fails to meet contractual obligations.

