Expert urges media practitioners to indulge in regular health checks

Media professionals have been advised to adopt regular medical checkups as a proactive measure to safeguard their health and ensure early detection and management of potential health issues.

Speaking during a health talk session at training organized by AIICO Insurance Plc for members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) recently in Lagos, Dr. Ademola Osokoya, Assistant Manager at AIICO Multishield Limited, emphasized the importance of routine health assessments.

“Regular medical checks help individuals understand their health status, which is crucial for timely intervention and effective management of any health condition,” Dr. Osokoya noted.

He encouraged journalists and other professionals to leverage available health insurance options to access quality healthcare services.

Introducing the AIICO Multishield Health Insurance Plan, Dr. Osokoya described it as a comprehensive and accessible solution tailored to meet the diverse healthcare needs of individuals, families, small businesses, and corporate organizations.

He said the Multishield Plan offers flexible coverage tiers that include in-patient and out-patient services, specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, maternity care, and emergency treatment, all at affordable premiums.

He noted that a standout feature of the plan is its broad network of accredited healthcare providers across Nigeria, enabling enrollees to access top-quality medical facilities nationwide.

In line with efforts to expand healthcare access for Nigerians, he added that AIICO has extended the plan’s benefits to informal sector workers and underserved populations.

“By collaborating with cooperatives, trade unions, and grassroots organizations, the company is contributing to the national push for Universal Health Coverage and supporting more Nigerians in securing reliable healthcare.

“Technology plays a central role in the Multishield offering, with digital platforms enabling seamless enrollment, claims tracking, and policy management. This integration enhances customer experience by providing transparency, reducing administrative delays, and building trust.

The Multishield Plan is fully compliant with the standards set by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), underscoring AIICO’s commitment to regulatory standards, service excellence, and integrity. Beyond medical coverage, the plan aims to deliver peace of mind by shielding individuals and families from the financial impact of unforeseen health emergencies.

With this initiative, AIICO Insurance Plc reinforces its dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and affordability for all Nigerians, while encouraging professionals—especially in the media—to take charge of their health through preventive care and insurance coverage.

