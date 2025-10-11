CSO slams FIJ over unethical practice, demands retraction

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A civil society organization, Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has slammed the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) over a recent publication on Mr. Adagiri Ismail, a public servant with the Nigeria Correctional Services, alleging his involvement in corrupt practices.

NDRA’s Director, Research and Documentation, Dr. Chuks Alozie, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday, claimed that FIJ’s report on corruption allegations against Ismail was lacking evidence and portrayed a suspect in an ongoing court case as a hero.

The organization accused FIJ of engaging in unethical journalism practices by allegedly promoting unbalanced and unfair reporting that tarnishes Ismail’s reputation.

They stated that Ismail’s office was impersonated, and millions of naira were obtained through false pretenses using forged letterheads and office insignia.

“”In as much as citizen journalism deepens democracy and serves as an adjunct to the traditional media, it does not give latitude for publications that qualify as defamatory or seditious to gain traction even in the face of zero regulation by the Guild of Editors or NUJ.

“NDRA as a responsible civil society platform with years of partnership with the media, finds it nauseating and highly incongruous with the time-tested standards for any medium to attempt to hijack the role of the judiciary, by turning a blind eye to a terrible case of forgery and advance fee fraud punishable under the penal code.

“FIJ’s online report of October 6 and 8, 2025, which was an attempt at hoodwinking the reading audience, portrayed a suspected criminal who is still standing trial at an FCT High Court in Charge No CR/669/23, as a hero which is inconsistent with journalism practice.

“Citizen Adagiri Ahmed Ismail’s office was impersonated by a clear act of forgery for which he promptly petitioned the IGP for investigation, and it was discovered that millions of naira had been obtained through false pretense/advanced fee fraud using letterheads/office insignia by an unauthorized person to award fake contracts running into millions of naira!

“Unfortunately, the suspect (Aliyu Raji) chose to run to FIJ for cover after he was granted bail by court.

This only after he sued the complainant (Mr Ismail) and the Police for infringing on his rights by detaining him but the court dismissed it and awarded cost of #1million to all respondents in the matter.

The NDRA however demanded a retraction and corrigendum from FIJ, for failing to investigate the story thoroughly and provide fairness to Ismail.

They emphasised the importance of adhering to ethical journalism principles, including fairness, balance, and the right of reply.

“The FIJ, as a medium threw caution to the wind by choosing emotions rather than truth, fairness and justice as suspect Aliyu Raji was detained for 2 weeks at Keffi prisons over the allegations/petitions written by citizen Adagiri Ahmed Ismail.

“The FIJ platform cannot serve as a defence tool for a suspect in a suit still pending in court since 28 September 2023.

They have neither proof of any previous or current indictment for corruption against citizen Ismail, by any of the anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

“The rush to go to press in a one-legged story in the name of “protecting” the rights of a suspect who the courts found no merit in his arm-twisting tactic to evade the long arm of the law, is a rather very sad commentary.

“The NDRA demands a retraction/corrigendum from the FIJ, as it’s publications against citizen Adagiri Ahmed Ismail runs foul of the ethical code of conduct, having failed to thoroughly investigate all sides to the stories that were hastily published.

We further demand that the allowable guarantees of fairness/ impartiality and the right of reply for individuals affected by stories must be extended.”

