CILGPAN calls for implementation of LG autonomy, tasks members on professionalism

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CILGPAN) has urged it’s members to always uphold integrity and professionalism in public service.

The institute also warned against negligence and corruption practices that could tarnish her image.

President of the institute, Prof. A.M. Awotokun, gave the charge during the induction of 369 new fellows, associates, and members of the Rivers State branch at the NULGE Consulate in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Awotokun, represented by the Vice President, Prof. Frederick Eze, also called for the professionalisation of local government administration across the country, while urging full implementation of local government autonomy as enshrined in the constitution.

The CILGPAN President tasked the new fellows and inductees to uphold integrity and professionalism in public service, warning against corruption and negligence.

He said, “Today, we are fulfilling one of the key mandates of the institute to induct qualified professionals into the local government system.

“Rivers State has already embraced professionalisation in its local government service, and we expect these inductees to reflect their training in effective service delivery.

He further expressed optimism that the ongoing legislative efforts toward full autonomy would soon yield results.

“There’s currently a disconnect between the local and state governments, but with what the National Assembly is doing, we believe that sooner than later, the local governments will be truly autonomous and free to initiate projects and manage their funds in line with the constitution,” he stated.

The Registrar of institute, Dr. Uche Okereke, told newsmen that over 360 members successfully passed the institute’s professional examination before qualifying for the ceremony.

According to him, “We inducted 106 fellows, who are officers from grade level 15 and above, 5 associate members from grade levels 9 to 10, and 258 members.

“They all earned their places through rigorous professional assessment. Local government autonomy remains our goal because it will unlock massive grassroots development if councils are allowed to manage their finances directly,” he explained

Dr. Okereke also reaffirmed CILGPAN’s partnership with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the push for autonomy and good governance at the local level.

One of the newly inducted fellows, Mrs. Gold Badom, lauded the institute for promoting professionalism in local governance, describing the recognition as “a call to greater service and accountability.”

