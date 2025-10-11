Belgore gives contractors handling Nasarawa renewed hope estate 6 months deadline to deliver

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore has charged the contractors handling the Nassarawa State Renewed Hope Estate Project to redouble their efforts, saying that the Ministry is determined to deliver the project within the next six months.

It was on this note, Belgore summoned the contractors for an urgent meeting to address their concerns in order to make the project move fast for timely completion.

The Permanent Secretary gave the charge on Friday, during an inspection visit to the site of the project in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He expressed concern over the slow pace of work by the contractors, emphasising that all obstacles to the project must be addressed

‎Belgore observed that while the road layout has been well constructed and the electricity and water supply projects are progressing steadily, the building construction works have suffered noticeable setbacks.

‎He stated that although some progress has been made, the pace of work has slowed considerably, giving an impression of near abandonment.

The Permanent Secretary directed the Director, Public Buildings, to invite the contractors handling the structural buildings to a meeting to have a frank conversation with them to ensure they complete the work.

‎“The contractors must sit up and get the job done. We cannot allow this project to drag on indefinitely. If they continue to delay, we will not hesitate to re-award the contracts to more serious companies,” he warned

‎Belgore also directed the Federal Controller of Housing, Nassarawa State Field Office, to liaise with the Nassarawa State Government to expedite the reallocation of land previously affected by gully erosion. He stressed that the Ministry must receive complete documentation for the newly identified site to ensure proper project continuation.

‎Belgore reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration, assuring that every effort will be made to ensure the timely completion and quality delivery of the project for the benefit of Nigerians.

‎Earlier, the Federal Controller, Nassarawa State, Tpl. Bashiru Garba, told the Permanent Secretary that part of the delay was due to gully erosion that affected part of the land initially allocated by the Nassarawa State Government, disclosing that another site has since been provided by the State as a replacement

‎Tpl. Garba further stated that the Nasarawa State Renewed Hope Estate comprises 250 blocks being developed by San Afar Nigeria Limited and Al Yuma Ventures and Investment Limited.

He explained that so far about 125 blocks comprising the different categories of the housing units are currently at about 30 percent completion. This was contained in a statement signed by Badamasi S Haiba, Director Information and Public Relations of the ministry.

