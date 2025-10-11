APC dissolves Enugu State chapter leadership

…..Ben Nwoye returns as chairman
COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its 179th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday, 9th October, 2025, presided over by the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached:
1. Dissolution of Enugu State Executive Committee and Appointment of Caretaker Committee
The NWC approved the dissolution of the APC Enugu State Executive Committee with immediate effect, following a comprehensive review of the state of the Party in Enugu State.
Consequently, a seven (7) member Caretaker Committee has been constituted to oversee the affairs of the Party in the State.
The Committee, which will be inaugurated on Friday, 10th October, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, is composed as follows:
Dr. Ben Nwoye – Chairman
H.E. Mrs. Fidelia Njoeze – Member
Comrade Peter Chime – Member
Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ajih – Member
Dr. Chiedozie Nwafor – Member
Engr. Emma Ekeh – Member
Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh – Secretary
2. Ekiti State Governorship Aspirant Screening Exercise
The NWC considered and deliberated on the report of the APC Ekiti State Governorship Aspirant Screening Exercise.
The following aspirants were cleared to contest the Party’s Primary Election:
Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji
Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo
The following aspirants were disqualified:
Engr. Ojo Kayode
Mrs. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawumi
3. APC National Reconciliation Committee
The APC National Reconciliation Committee, chaired by H.E. Chief Bisi Akande, will be inaugurated at a date to be announced soon.
4. Party Congresses
The timetable for the Party’s congresses across the country will be released soon.
5. APC Constitution Amendment Committee
The APC Constitution Amendment Committee will commence public hearings within the month of October 2025.
6. Anambra State Governorship National Campaign Council
The APC Anambra State Governorship National Campaign Council will be inaugurated soon.
