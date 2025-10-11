APC dissolves Enugu State chapter leadership

…..Ben Nwoye returns as chairman

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its 179th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday, 9th October, 2025, presided over by the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

1. Dissolution of Enugu State Executive Committee and Appointment of Caretaker Committee

The NWC approved the dissolution of the APC Enugu State Executive Committee with immediate effect, following a comprehensive review of the state of the Party in Enugu State.

Consequently, a seven (7) member Caretaker Committee has been constituted to oversee the affairs of the Party in the State.

The Committee, which will be inaugurated on Friday, 10th October, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, is composed as follows:

Dr. Ben Nwoye – Chairman

H.E. Mrs. Fidelia Njoeze – Member

Comrade Peter Chime – Member

Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ajih – Member

Dr. Chiedozie Nwafor – Member

Engr. Emma Ekeh – Member

Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh – Secretary

2. Ekiti State Governorship Aspirant Screening Exercise

The NWC considered and deliberated on the report of the APC Ekiti State Governorship Aspirant Screening Exercise.

The following aspirants were cleared to contest the Party’s Primary Election:

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo

The following aspirants were disqualified:

Engr. Ojo Kayode

Mrs. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawumi

3. APC National Reconciliation Committee

The APC National Reconciliation Committee, chaired by H.E. Chief Bisi Akande, will be inaugurated at a date to be announced soon.

4. Party Congresses

The timetable for the Party’s congresses across the country will be released soon.

5. APC Constitution Amendment Committee

The APC Constitution Amendment Committee will commence public hearings within the month of October 2025.

6. Anambra State Governorship National Campaign Council

The APC Anambra State Governorship National Campaign Council will be inaugurated soon.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2