Anambra Guber : Hold INEC, security operatives responsible for political violence, lawlessness -Maduoma warns

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the 8 November 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security operatives have been advised to ensure no violence erupts during the election, warning that they should be held responsible for any such outcome.

Sounding a note of warning, the Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Peter Maduoma, recalled that the elections in Anambra State have a history marked by violence and political turmoil, particularly highlighted during the 2003 elections.

He said that during that time, extreme violence, intimidation, and thuggery were prevalent, disclosing that a significant incident was the abduction of a sitting governor Chris Ngige, by police officers he said, who were acting on orders from his political “godfather.” Chris Uba.

“This event occurred on July 10, 2003, and involved Ngige being forced to resign at gunpoint, though he was ultimately released, revealing the dangerous and corrupt political environment in the state.

“The 2003 election season was characterized by armed thuggery, funded by politicians, who used violence to intimidate opponents and manipulate election outcomes.

Critics faced targeted attacks, including arrests and killings, as documented by Human Rights Watch.

The conflict between Ngige and Uba exemplified “godfatherism,” where powerful figures control political outcomes for personal gain.

Ngige’s refusal to allow Uba access to state resources escalated their rivalry, leading to further instability.

“After the 2003 elections, Anambra continued to suffer from political chaos for years, with legal battles and violence causing unrest.

In 2006, Ngige’s election victory was nullified due to fraud, enabling opposition candidate Peter Obi to step into power.

The violence did not cease, as the political landscape remained tumultuous, with no accountability for those involved in Ngige’s abduction or other political crimes, fostering a culture of impunity.

“In recent years, Anambra has seen a troubling trend of political violence, with reports indicating 14 politically linked killings between 2022 and 2024.

A report by the Cleen Foundation highlighted this issue and warned that the ongoing violence could hinder the upcoming November 2025 gubernatorial election.

The rise in violent incidents and security threats linked to small arms, kidnappings, and armed groups creates significant risks for the electoral process.

“The report also pointed to a growing atmosphere of insecurity that affects voter confidence. Specific local government areas are identified as high-risk, and the emergence of armed cult groups has intensified the volatile political climate.

“Clashes between political factions show how intra-party rivalries can escalate into violence.

Moreover, the manipulation of information by politicians contributes to public distrust in the government and the electoral system”, he further disclosed.

Maduoma reiterated that As the November 2025 election approaches, stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies, should address these multifaceted security risks adding that concerns about kidnappings have resurfaced, recalling the violence experienced in past elections.

“They must ensure that plans for supporting security measures and ensuring the safety of election processes are underway, while efforts are needed to regain public trust for a successful voter turnout and civic participation,” he stated.

Maduoma emphasized the need for INEC and other stakeholders to improve on their efforts in regaining the trust of the electorate, noting that the events of the 2023 general elections may have resulted in voters losing faith in the overall process.

He also recalled that from January to now, about 63 individuals have allegedly been abducted, raising concerns about additional kidnappings as the election draws nearer.

Whether they are politically motivated or akin to the election abductions experienced when Mr. Ikenna Maduabuchi and others were victims during the 2003 election, no one really knows.

The CLEEN Foundation boss revealed that with more than 6,000 polling units throughout the 21 Local Government Areas, “We anticipate observing a system where voters participate and exercise their civic duty.”

He posited that to allow the state to address the security alerts, they will hold a series of briefings a month before the elections, and also produce an updated report, adding that they will establish their security support center by November 7th to facilitate monitoring the situation.

