World Mental Health Day: WHO seeks urgent investment to strengthen health systems in emergencies

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for urgent investment and action to strengthen mental health systems across Africa, particularly in times of crisis and emergencies.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohammed Janabi, who made the call in an address to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, sought for stronger action to tackle the trend in African region.

This year’s theme, “Access to Service: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” he said underscores the need to protect mental well-being before, during, and after disasters such as conflicts, disease outbreaks, and natural calamities.

Janabi noted that the African Region faces over 100 major public health emergencies annually, from Ebola and cholera outbreaks to floods and armed conflicts, placing immense strain on fragile health systems and community well-being.

“Emergencies devastate lives, causing displacement, grief, and trauma. While most people experience psychological stress, one in five will develop a mental health condition requiring professional care,” he said.

He expressed concern that mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) remains poorly integrated into emergency preparedness and response across the region.

He said, despite ongoing efforts, only 11 African countries currently include MHPSS in their disaster preparedness plans.

The WHO has set a target for 80% of countries in the African Region to have robust MHPSS systems by 2030, but progress is hindered by low investment.

Dr Janabi noted that only 10 countries have dedicated mental health budgets, with regional spending averaging less than US$0.50 per person.

In response, WHO is urging African governments to establish multisectoral coordination for mental health response, strengthen community support systems to build resilience, train frontline workers in psychological first aid, integrate mental health services into primary healthcare using the WHO mhGAP Humanitarian Intervention Guide and safeguard the rights and dignity of people living with mental health conditions.

Janabi emphasised that mental health care is not a luxury but a lifeline, particularly in emergencies where trauma and loss can have lasting impacts.

“On this World Mental Health Day, we must build stronger systems, commit greater resources, and act collectively to ensure help is available when it is most needed,” he noted.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on 10 October to raise awareness of mental health issues, combat stigma, and promote access to quality care for all.

