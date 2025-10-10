Wasilat, Ronke inspiring stories of Girls Leading Change in STEM

…As APWEN Lagos Champions Empowerment on International Day of the Girl Child

As the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead” has come alive in the inspiring stories of young Wasilat, an aspiring engineer learning auto mechanics, and Ronke Aluko, the pioneering female line manager at 7Up Bottling Company Limited.

Their journeys embody the vision of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, which continues to champion the empowerment of girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Chairman, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Bosede Oyekunle commended both Wasilat and Ronke for their remarkable contributions. “Wasilat is a reminder that education and practical skills go hand in hand. She is not just preparing for her future; she is shaping it,” Engr. Oyekunle said. “Ronke is blazing the trail for women in engineering, demonstrating that when women are given the opportunity to lead, they can transform industries.”

‘At just 17, Wasilat has defied stereotypes by spending her post-secondary school months training at a mechanic workshop while awaiting admission into higher institution. Her determination to excel in a male-dominated field has drawn admiration and support from her mentors.

“I believe girls can fix cars, build machines, and lead in technology. I want to become a mechanical engineer so I can inspire others like me,” Wasilat said confidently as she worked under the hood of a car.

Similarly, Engr. Ronke Aluko, who broke barriers to become the first female line manager at 7Up Bottling Company Limited, continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to young girls aspiring to pursue careers in engineering and technology. Through her leadership and mentorship, she demonstrates that women can excel in technical and managerial roles once considered out of reach.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s theme, Oyekunle, FNSE, Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter, said the association is committed to providing girls with the education, mentorship, and opportunities needed to thrive in STEM.

“When we empower a girl in STEM, we empower a community. Our mission is to break barriers, promote inclusion, and nurture the next generation of female innovators and leaders,” she said

APWEN Lagos urged stakeholders—government agencies, parents, schools, and private organizations—to create enabling environments for girls to explore STEM disciplines through mentorship programs, scholarships, and hands-on learning experiences.

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in celebrating girls, Wasilat and Ronke’s stories serve as a powerful reminder that when girls are given the right tools, opportunities, and encouragement, they can truly become the change they lead.

