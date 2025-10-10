Presentation of 2026 budget to be delayed as Senate demands performance report on 2024, expectations for 2025

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

There is a glaring indication that the presentation of budgetary proposals for 2026 fiscal year by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly may not happen soon.

This is as the Senate through its committee on Finance , directed the managers of the Nation’s economy to in two weeks time , furnish it with documented performance report on the 2024 budget implementation and expectations for the implementation of capital component of 2025 budget .

The Chairman of the Committee , Senator Mohammed Sani Musa ( Niger East), gave the directive after about one and half hours closed door meeting the, committee had with the Minister of Finance , Wale Edun , Accountant General of the Federation , Samsudeen Ogunjimi and Director – General of the Budget Office , Tanimu Yakubu .

According to him , the committee resolved that presentation of Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP ) for 2026 to 2029 fiscal years , can only follow after submission of the requested reports to it by the economy managers on the 23rd of this month .

He said : ” We have had the position at which the 2024 budget is, and what the position also of the 2025 budget. And the expectations we have for the ministry to, as a matter of urgency, bring the MTEF for 2026 to 2029. And the minister has briefed us, and we have collectively agreed that we are making progress, but we need to make more progress.

“We have heard from the Accountant General, we have heard from the Director of Budgets, where we are with the budgets. The payments that have so far been released, the warrants that have so far been signed. And also, regarding the 2025 authority to incur the expenditure for agencies to be able to release their capital projects.

“We have all heard that, and we have agreed that we are making progress. And we expect that, with what Mr. President has done just this week, sending a letter to the National Assembly, requesting for more approvals to loans, to be able to see that the 2025 budget is also taking adequate care of.

“We have all agreed that we will want documented evidence of the performance of 2024, and our expectations for the 2025 budget, before we start talking about the MTEF for 2026.

“And the Honourable Minister of Finance has agreed to oblige us to give us that progress report. And we have agreed to reconvene, because this meeting is just adjourned. We are going to reconvene on the 23rd of October”

Earlier before the Committee went into closed-door session with the economy managers, while the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun said high performance is being recorded in the implementation of the capital component of 2024 budget and good performance for 2025 , the DG budget office said otherwise .

According to the DG budget office, during the two fiscal years ( 2024 &2025), budgetary implementation were somewhat turbulent as some of the underlying assumptions were not met .

He said : “We have indeed had a turbulent year — one in which most of the assumptions underpinning the 2024 and 2025 budgets turned out differently from projections.

“Oil revenue, assumed at $75 per barrel, fell short by between $10 and $15 due to global price fluctuations. Inflation also rose beyond projections, affecting borrowing costs and debt service performance, which significantly exceeded targets.

“Furthermore, the unforeseen fiscal implications of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2022 have compounded our challenges.

” Under the Act, 30% of gross oil revenue and 30% of oil and gas profits are retained for upstream operations, while the Federal Government also bears the NNPC’s operating costs. This has reduced the Federation Account allocation by nearly 70% of what used to accrue.

“In addition, crude oil output has been lower than projected in the MTEF approved by the National Assembly”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2