Patriotism remains central to rebuilding Nigeria’s moral fabric – Information Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has identified patriotism as a key pillar to rebuilding Nigeria’s moral fabric and the attainment of national reorientation values.

The Minister made this known on Wednesday, when he received the founder of Community Peace Initiatives Network (CPIN), Ambassador Abdullahi Omaki, and his team during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

“The Ministry is deeply committed to fostering national unity, promoting our core values, and ensuring that Nigerians, young and old work together to build a peaceful and prosperous country. What you are doing aligns with the government’s vision of strengthening Nigeria’s social fabric and fostering a renewed sense of hope,” the Minister said.

The Minister commended the initiatives of the ICPN to institutionalize peacebuilding and promote dialogue among Nigerians, emphasizing that patriotism, mentorship, and value orientation remain central to rebuilding the nation’s moral and social fabric.

In a press release signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister also highlighted the role of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in driving national values, unity and highlighted the upcoming launch of the National Values Charter as part of the government’s effort to strengthen citizens’ commitment to ethical conduct and national development.

Ambassador Omaki, a former Executive Director of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy and former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, explained that the visit to the Minister was to inform him of the formation of the National Peace and Harmony Council (NPHC) which mission is to work closely with youth groups to “close visible gaps in national unity and diversity at the grassroots level.”

The NPHC, said Ambassador Omaki, would bring together young leaders and experienced figures across various sectors to engage in policy dialogue, peacebuilding, and civic education at the grassroots. He also emphasized the need for partnership between government, civil society, and the private sector to address corruption, ethnic biases, and religious intolerance.

