Nigeria Delta Crisis: Reps inaugurate ad-hoc committee over misuse of oil spill clean-up funds

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee on Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean-Up Funds with a mandate to probe effective utilization by all relevant ministries, departments and agencies and other stakeholders entrusted with the funds for clean-up, mitigation and remediation.

Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abass inaugurated the Committee which was earlier constituted by the House at plenary at the National Assembly in Abuja

Abass represented by the House Chief Whip Hon.Bello Kumo said that the House Committee ‘ll ensure that issue of oil spill clean-up funds is utilized in a responsible, transparent and accountable manner by relevant ministries departments and agencies, oil host communities and other stakeholders.

He said the constitution of the House panel underscores shared commitment of the 10th House of the National Assembly to ensuring accountability, transparency, and environmental justice for the people of the Niger Delta.

Also in the opening remarks, Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee Hon Okpolupm Etteh said that the Niger Delta has faced years of environmental degradation and untold damage due to oil exploration and frequent spills.

He further stated that in response to this ugly reality, various government agencies have been created or assigned the responsibility of conducting environmental remediation and clean-up operations.

According to him, troubling reports of alleged mismanagement, inefficiency, and poor coordination have overshadowed these oil spill and remediation fund initiatives.

The House Committee helmsman pointed out that the Committee is not on a quest for witch-hunt adding that it will not hesitate to ask tough questions to unravel the truth for posterity and to uphold the integrity of its mission.

He assured the House leadership and all relevant stakeholders that the panel will conduct its work with professionalism, patriotism, and a strong respect for the rule of law.

