Media Practitioners key into Bayelsa’s progress, says Gov Diri at BMA 2025

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the state’s media practitioners for their instrumental role in driving the progress of his administration’s ASSURED Prosperity agenda.

He made the commendation during the 12th edition of the Bayelsa media awards (BMA) 2025, held on Thursday at the Lady Daima Memorial Event centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, acknowledged the media’s crucial role in reinforcing modern democracy,he praised media practitioners for their effective reportage, which has fostered better communication and understanding between the government and the people.

The governor described the theme of this year’s event, “Bayelsa First: Promoting Culture, Driving Investment Through Media,” as particularly relevant, aligning with his administration’s vision for the state, he emphasized that the Bayelsa media awards have become a point of pride for the state government, especially in recognizing excellence within the local media industry and in helping to amplify the government’s policies and programs.

Under his ASSURED Prosperity agenda, the administration is committed to ensuring sustainable peace and security advancing infrastructural development and improving essential sectors such as education, healthcare, power supply, and the local economy.

Governor Diri urged media practitioners to continue their efforts with diligence and commitment, underscoring the importance of maintaining ethical standards in the profession, given its pivotal role in shaping public perception.

“I want the Bayelsa Media to define the subject matter for which we want Bayelsa to be first the governor stated “as a government, we have resolved that there will be no negotiation on development whether it’s infrastructure, peace and security, power, health, education, information dissemination, maritime and blue economy, or agriculture.

We are resolutely moving towards our goals in these areas.”

He further highlighted the state’s significant progress in education, asserting that all tertiary institutions in Bayelsa now hold valid accreditation. “In health, our indices have shown remarkable improvement in just the past year,” he added.

Professor Barclay Ayakoroma delivered the keynote address, elaborating on the importance of culture, especially language and food, as unifying factors for Bayelsa,he stressed that promoting the state’s culture particularly through the media is vital to preserving and sharing it on the global stage.He also pointed out that Ijaw music, despite its rich heritage, has struggled to gain international recognition due to inadequate promotion.

In his remarks, Mr. Victor Binawari, the initiator and project manager of the Bayelsa media awards, expressed gratitude to the state government for its ongoing support of the event,he acknowledged the governor’s sponsorship of the past three editions and noted that for the 2025 edition, an additional category news editor of the year was introduced.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the exceptional excellence award to Bayelsa’s deputy Governor, senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, along with other distinguished media personalities.

The BMA 2025 saw several outstanding media professionals being honored across various categories,the reporter of the year (Print & Broadcast) was awarded to Mr. Joseph Kunde of TVC, while Mr. Irorofa Okutuatin of radio Bayelsa won best presenter of the year.

Mrs. Tariere Nelson-Abali of Radio Bayelsa was recognized as newscaster of the year, and Mr. Jacobson Park of Golden FM received the sports program of the Year award.

Radio Bayelsa emerged as the Radio Station of the Year, while Pidgin Programme of the Year went to the “E make Sense morning Show” on Royal FM.

Other notable winners included newspaper of the year (National), awarded to Elizabeth Vincent, Daily Champion, and Bassey Willi Daily Trust won NCDMB economy reporter Niger Delta region, TV station of the year, which was presented to Mrs Ebinimi Zitimiyola Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

The Bayelsa Media Awards continues to stand as a beacon of excellence, celebrating the pivotal role that media practitioners play in shaping the future of the state.

