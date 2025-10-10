Massive crowd converges in Jos for Sarkin Dariya’s multiple Laffs Comedy Show

Jos, the capital of Plateau, was recently electrified as one of the finest comedians in the country, Sarkin Dariya and his team touched down in the city to treat residents to a laughter therapy.

The Jos show, Multiple Laffs with Sarkin Dariya, is part of his ongoing tour across cities in the northern region.

It was a ticket sold-out show at the expansive Mees Palace, Rayfield was filled to the brim.

Held Oct. 5, it was part of activities lined up to celebrate the country’s Independence Day anniversary in the city.

The energy in the hall was massive, happiness in the guests’ faces spoke to their satisfaction with the packaging, content and total performance of the show.

Sarkin Dariya, a Kogi-born entertainer fluent in Hausa, uses comedy to draw attention on the need to advance good governance. He addresses social ills through entertainment.

It was not surprising that the Multiple Laffs show came out as one of the most successful in recent times in the city.

“This by far is one show I can’t forget in a hurry. Thank you Jos”, Sarkin Dariya said in a social media post where he attached a short video from the massively attended show.

Among notable artistes who performed include, Forever comedian, Aminu de Comedian, ATM comedian, MC JP, Funny Razaq, Abarie dot Com, Shortcut, Officer Woos, Leaking Mouth, MC Youngee and several others.

In the remaining part of the year 2025, he will be featuring in some selected comedy events across Nigeria.

Sarkin Dariya is also expected to embark on a comedy tour to host his multiple Multiple Laffs show in Abuja, Lagos, Benin, Jos, and Kano in 2026.

