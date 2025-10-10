Loveworld Medicaid offers free eye treatments to 18,000 individuals

The Assistant Director Loveworld Medicaid, Dr Jumoke Ola-Akisanya with the beneficiaries of the V.I.S.I.O.N.10,000 FREE EYE SURGERIES.

Loveworld Medicaid, a member agency of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, says no fewer than 18,000 individuals having eye challenges have received full free treatment and improved vision.

The Assistant Director, Loveworld Medicaid, Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, made this known during a news briefing to commemorate the World Sight Day, and to mark one year of Loveworld Medicaid Vision 10,000 Free Eye Surgeries Initiative.

Dr. Ola-Akisanya said that the initiative, which commenced in May 2024, was targeted at indigent and underserved communities to deliver free eye care services, including screenings, medical check-ups, surgeries, and provision of free eyeglasses to beneficiaries across the country and beyond.

She said that the programme had restored sight and contributed significantly to improved vision for individuals across Africa and Asia, illuminating lives and communities.

Ola-Akisanya said that 725 free corrective eye surgeries were carried out successfully, while 8,507 prescription glasses were dispensed.

She said that 8,069 individuals were provided with essential eye medications to manage their conditions effectively.

“Thousands of diagnostic screenings and consultations were carried out across various communities such as Olusosun, Ibeju-Lekki, Isolo, Abule-Egba, Waru, Isheri, Tombia Kingdom, Oko, Erediauwa, Warri and even in Mumbai in India.

“Some of the beneficiaries have been known to travel inter-state just to attend these interventions because of the burden of their ill health and their great desire for relief and treatment,” the Assistant Director said.

She described the Vision 10,000 Free Eye Surgeries Initiative as a bold step toward eliminating avoidable blindness and ensuring that no one was left in the dark because they could not afford care.

According to her, the crisis of visual impairment remains a significant global health challenge, as 1.1 billion people worldwide live with vision loss.

She said that in Nigeria alone, more than 24 million people suffer from varying degrees of visual impairment, with 1.3 million completely blind.

Ola-Akisanya expressed deep significance of the intervention, noting that ”Every restored sight is a story of hope rekindled”.

“We have seen the joy of children who once struggled in school finally able to read clearly. These stories reflect the initiative’s ripple effect: improved health outcomes and increased accessibility to life-changing care,” she said.

Ola-Akisanya expressed gratitude to Chris Oyakhilome Foundation and other partners for their investment and support for the project.

In his remarks, the Clinical Director, Loveworld Medical Centre, Mr Emeka Eze, described the initiative as touching and transforming.

Eze said that there was the need for urgent intervention on the part of well-to-do Nigerians to support those who could not access medical care, noting that many cases only required little intervention.

“The point is some people cannot afford even simple interventions. Loveworld Medicaid’s intervention goes beyond surgeries; it is about access to care. Many people cannot access care, even when it is available.

“Blindness is not always caused by cataracts; sometimes it is due to infections, such as by worms in riverine areas of Nigeria. It could also be trauma, but many causes are treatable,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Solomon, who had been blind for a decade, recovered her sight after undergoing surgery.

“I can now engage with my children and live without fear. I am grateful to Loveworld Medicaid and the sponsors,” Solomon said.

