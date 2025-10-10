Lagos Assembly to mark Obasa’s 10-year anniversary through Speaker’s Game

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to mark the ten-year leadership of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa through the Speaker’s Game 2025.

The remarkable annual sporting event is to promote camaraderie among the workforce of Lagos State.

The Chairman, the Organizing Committee, Speaker’s Game 2025 (Unity Edition), Hon. Abiodun Orekoya made the disclosure in a release made available to newsmen.

The Speaker’s Game, which began in 2020, has grown to become an annual event fostering friendship, fitness, and teamwork among the various Ministries, LGAs, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of Lagos State.

The annual event will have this year Speaker’s Game, tagged “Unity Edition” to consolidate on the peace being experienced within the legislative arm.

The event is billed for October and November 2025 at the Assembly Complex and will feature 32 Teams for male Football, 16 Teams for female football, Volley Ball, Tug ‘O’ War, Table Tennis, Snooker, Ayo Olopon, Draught, Ludo, Play Station and other side attraction.

This edition aims to bring together talented sport lovers from selected MDA’s of the Lagos State Government. “We plan to make several improvements to ensure that the event is even more successful than previous years.

“The Organizing Committee of this year’s Speaker’s Game will include a variety of competitive and recreational sporting activities designed to deepen collaboration and showcase the spirit of unity that defines Lagos State.

“The aim of this year edition is to continue to use sporting activities as a unify factor among the relevant stakeholders of the state Legislative Arm,

“To serve as an empowerment platform through distribution of Ounje OBASA, to embolden a healthy living and sportsmanship spirit, foster social relationship amongst the ever committed and dynamic workforce of the State three Arms of Government, serve as a campaign forum for gender equity via female participation, To create an unforgettable experience as a reminder of the resilience required to overcome obstacles in all endeavours.

“The Speaker’s Game has, over the years, become more than a sporting event—it is a symbol of unity, leadership, and shared purpose, aligning with the vision of making Lagos not only the Centre of Excellence but also a model of institutional cooperation and human capital development.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2