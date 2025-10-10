ICPC secures 24-year jail term for retired FCTA director over ₦318m fraud

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of a retired Director of Finance and Administration with the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mr. Garuba Mohammed Duku, for corruption and money laundering involving ₦318 million.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, found Duku guilty on a six-count charge brought against him by the ICPC in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/608/2022.

The court consequently sentenced him to a total of 24 years imprisonment, four years on each of the six counts to run concurrently.

He was also given an option of fine equivalent to five times the amount stated in each count, amounting to about ₦1.6 billion.

According to the ICPC, investigations revealed that between 2012 and 2013, while serving as Director of Finance and Administration, Duku fraudulently diverted ₦318,250,000 belonging to the AMMC into his personal account domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc.

The Commission’s findings showed that the convict received multiple payments totaling the said amount, including ₦56.25 million, ₦71 million, ₦53 million, ₦54 million, ₦46 million, and ₦36.3 million.

These funds were later transferred to Bureau de Change operators and spent for purposes not approved by the government.

During the trial, the ICPC successfully demonstrated that Duku employed fraudulent methods of fund release and withdrawal in clear violation of extant government financial regulations.

The convict had claimed that the funds were disbursed to his superiors, but the court dismissed this defence after he failed to produce any evidence to support his claim.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution established Duku’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

He described the actions of the former director as a gross abuse of public trust.

Reacting to the judgment, the ICPC described the conviction as another significant step in its efforts to promote accountability and integrity in the public service.

The Commission reaffirmed its resolve to ensure that public officials who engage in corruption or betray the public trust are brought to justice.

The statement was signed by the Commission’s spokesperson, Demola Bakare, Director of Public Enlightenment and Education.

