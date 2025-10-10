Globacom on Ofala Festival: 2025 edition celebrates heritage, unity and prosperity

By Louis Ibe

Onitsha, a historic city in Anambra State renowned for its vibrant commerce and rich cultural tapestry, is preparing to once again host the grand spectacle that is the Ofala Festival. As the 2025 edition unfolds, the city is set to come alive with pomp, pageantry, and a renewed sense of pride, echoing its centuries-old traditions. The festival, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” underscores the enduring significance of heritage in fostering social cohesion, boosting tourism, and invigorating Nigeria’s economy, particularly across the Southeast.

The Ofala Festival is more than just an annual celebration; it is a vital cultural institution anchored by the revered traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his leadership, this festival has grown beyond a spiritual homecoming, transforming into a vibrant display of Igbo identity that attracts not only locals but also tourists and cultural enthusiasts from around the world. It is a time when history, tradition, and community spirit converge to reaffirm the values that have sustained the people of Onitsha for generations.

This year’s theme, “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” captures a dual call to action. It challenges the community and stakeholders to preserve and celebrate their traditional legacies, which form the bedrock of their identity, while also exploring innovative ways to leverage these cultural assets for economic development. The festival aims to ignite conversations on safeguarding indigenous institutions and harnessing their potential to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s broader economic landscape, especially as the nation seeks to diversify its sources of revenue beyond oil.

Central to the festival’s success and visibility is the longstanding partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a steadfast supporter of the Ofala Festival, providing not just financial backing but also strategic support that has elevated the event to international prominence. This partnership has helped modernize the festival’s presentation, ensuring seamless logistics, extensive media coverage, and infrastructural improvements that enhance the experience for attendees and participants alike. Through their support, the festival’s cultural documentation has been digitalized, creating a repository of heritage that can be accessed and celebrated by future generations.

His Royal Majesty Igwe Achebe highlights the importance of this collaboration, emphasizing that Globacom’s involvement transcends sponsorship. “Their support is a testament to their commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity. They have helped us scale the Ofala Festival from a regional celebration to an event with global reach, all while maintaining the spiritual and cultural integrity that defines us,” he notes. The partnership exemplifies how corporate entities can play a pivotal role in cultural preservation and national identity reinforcement.

Globacom’s engagement with Nigeria’s cultural heritage extends beyond Onitsha. The company is also a key supporter of the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, among others. These festivals serve as vibrant expressions of Nigeria’s ethno-cultural diversity, fostering unity and mutual understanding among different ethnic groups. Globacom’s sponsorship is rooted in three core pillars: cultural preservation, ensuring that traditional festivals remain vibrant and relevant; continuity, supporting platforms that educate and engage younger generations; and community empowerment, creating economic opportunities linked to tourism, markets, and creative industries.

This strategic and sustainable approach aims to ensure that festivals like Ofala do not fade into obscurity but thrive as platforms for cultural diplomacy and economic growth. By supporting these events year-round, Globacom contributes to a broader vision of Nigeria’s social inclusion and national development. Their interventions enable local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, attract visitors, and generate income, turning cultural festivals into engines of economic renewal.

The 2025 Ofala Festival promises to be a powerful catalyst for social and economic transformation in Onitsha. It draws thousands of visitors, both domestic and international, who come to witness the elaborate ceremonies, traditional dances, and regal displays that are hallmarks of Igbo heritage. Local vendors, hoteliers, transport operators, and artisans are poised to benefit from the influx of guests, while young creatives find a platform to showcase indigenous storytelling, music, and performance arts. The festival’s vibrancy underscores its role as a unifying force that strengthens communal bonds and celebrates shared identity amidst Nigeria’s rapidly changing socio-economic landscape.

Beyond its cultural significance, Ofala serves as a strategic avenue for Nigeria’s broader goal of economic diversification. As the country seeks to reduce its dependence on oil revenue, cultural festivals like Ofala demonstrate the immense potential of culture-led development. They attract tourism, stimulate local commerce, and create employment opportunities, all while fostering a sense of pride and continuity among the people. The festival exemplifies how tradition and modernity can coexist and complement each other in building a resilient, inclusive economy.

The 2025 edition of the Ofala Festival embodies a powerful message: that culture is not merely a relic of the past but a vibrant, living force capable of driving unity, pride, and prosperity. It is a celebration of heritage, a reaffirmation of community bonds, and a call to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural wealth as a catalyst for sustainable development. As Onitsha’s streets fill with color, music, and dance, the festival stands as a testament to the enduring strength of tradition and the limitless possibilities that emerge when heritage is embraced as a foundation for the future.

In a nation eager to forge a path towards economic resilience and social cohesion, the 2025 Ofala Festival offers a compelling blueprint—highlighting that through cultural renaissance, Nigeria can unlock new avenues of growth and unity. It is a reminder that the roots of tradition, when nurtured and supported, can blossom into the fruits of prosperity, fostering a sense of identity and collective progress that resonates far beyond the gates of Onitsha.

(Ibe is Public Relations Analyst, and a Reputation Management Specialist)