Fulani group accuses Agatu youths of murder, mass cattle rustling

…Alleges 9 herders killed, 257 cattle rustled within 3 weeks

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Voice of Fulbe for Peace and Development, has accused some youths from Agatu West area in Agatu Local Government Council of Benue State of carrying out a sustained campaign of deadly attacks, killings and large-scale cattle rustling on Fulani living in Kogi State.

In a strongly scripted communique signed by the National President, Alhaji Hamman Gizo, and Secretary, Ardoi Ibrahim Yallo, the group said it was writing “to inform Nigerians, the international community, the President of Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS)” and other security authorities about “the atrocities the Agatu youths are heaping on us.”

The Voice of Fulbe for Peace and Development described the attacks as “unprovoked” and blamed them for the deaths of community members and the loss of hundreds of cattle.

The statement said the violence intensified “particularly after our herdsmen left Agatu peacefully to Kogi State to settle there without any intention or act of violence against Agatu people.

The group provided an incident timeline , which demonstrates the breadth and severity of the problem:

Over the past three weeks, the group has alleged the death of nine of its members in the general area.

It claims that about 254 cattle have been rustled, and another 35 were shot dead.

On 19 September 2025, the statement alleged that “youths from Agatu west mobilized themselves in hundreds, with AK-47s,” stormed communities in Omala Local Government of Kogi State, killed four persons identified as Hassan Kabiru, Modibo Ibrahim, Hamza Bala and Gizo Muazu, rustled 148 cattle belonging to Fulani herders, and inflicted gunshot injuries on eight people.

The group’s statement also said four persons were killed in that action , a figure it lists separately in describing the attack’s toll.

On 30 September 2025, while Fulani were grazing in Ajokpachi, a village in Omala Local Government Area (Kogi State), the group said Agatu youths again attacked, killing 49 cows and rustling 20; no human fatalities were reported from that incident.

On 2 October 2025, the statement alleged Agatu youths attacked Odo Forest (Kogi State), killing two herders and slaughtering 3 cows.

On 4 October 2025, it said Agatu youths stormed Igbeji Forest (Kogi State), killed 3 herders persons, rustled 8 cows, and shot dead 26 cows instantly

The organisation stressed that all the attacks, it claimed, occurred outside Agatu LGA , notably in Kogi State and expressed bewilderment that youths from Agatu continue to “leave their boundaries and state to attack us in Kogi State, “it said.

The Voice of Fulbe emphasised that Fulani herders are “bonafide citizens of Nigeria” with the right to live and work peacefully anywhere in the country.

It said Fulani families had resolved to remain peaceful in Agatu and in neighbouring areas.

The group accused “some criminal elements” among Agatu youths of forming “self-styled” rustling and killing gangs that continue to “torment the lives of our people, even outside Agatu.”

The statement suggested those elements may enjoy cover from some traditional rulers in Agatu West, alleging that “most traditional leaders in Agatu West are complicit” in the attacks ,an allegation the group said must be investigated by security agencies.

Calling the situation “no longer acceptable,” the organisation demanded immediate official action among which are

arrest and prosecution of the criminal elements it blames for the killings and rustling.

Urgent intervention by the federal government and the governors of Benue and Kogi states; Intervention by service chiefs, the President, and security agencies including the military and the DSS and full compensation for the families of those killed and for the loss of cattle.

“There is no single Fulani operating in Agatu local government now,” the statement said and widespread fear among Fulani communities grazing in Kogi State and elsewhere.

It said the attacks are forcing herders to move and seek protection and that the community can no longer “bear it” without decisive steps from authorities.

While the Voice of Fulbe called for urgent arrests and security action, it also called on national institutions to investigate the alleged complicity of local traditional leaders.

The organisation asked security agencies to “go after them,” arguing that the local elders’ alleged support or tolerance for the youths is enabling the violence.

The group made clear it prefers non-violent resolution but warned that those under attack would “take drastic action to end this genocide of our people” if government’s response is not forthcoming.

Efforts made to get the response of Agatu Local Government Council’s chairman, Amb. Melvin Ejeh had not yielded positive results at the time of filing this report as his known mobile numbers were not reachable.

