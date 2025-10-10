Femi Falana extols Gov. Otti’s achievements in Abia

.Urges political solution to Nnamdi Kalu’s case

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has extolled the various achievements of Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti within 2 years and a few months in office.

Mr. Falana spoke in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, October 8th, when he paid a visit to Governor Alex Otti in his Office, as he was in Abia State for a court case coming up in the State.

Mr. Falana, who said that he is familiar with the affairs of Abia state since 1999, appreciated the good roads, schools, hospitals and other giant strides of Governor Alex Otti in the State and maintained that he has seen signs of good governance which was not there before now.

“I’m familiar with the entire country. I’m familiar with the affairs of Abia State. I’ve been coming here since the inauguration of the civilian government, since 1999.

“And I can say without any fear of contradiction that I’ve seen signs of governance which was not there before.

I’ve seen evidence of physical development.

“I’ve gone around. I’ve seen good roads, I’ve seen good schools, and hospitals and I am very confident that the Governor will do much more than he has done. And he owes some of us a duty to ensure that he does not disappoint.

“I’ve also spoken to people. It’s not enough to go around and see physical development without finding out from the people how they are faring. And I’ve heard very positive comments from the people,” Falana stated.

He disclosed that part of his discussions with Governor Otti was how to intensify his efforts and ensure that the people remain the centre piece of the administration, adding that, the people must benefit from the dividends of democracy.

Responding to a question on the continuous detention and pending court case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, Mr. Falana described it as a political case that should be sorted out, outside the courtroom.

“I cannot comment on pending proceedings. You understand me? Like you said, the case was in court today (Wednesday), but I believe that it is a matter that should be sorted out outside the courtroom.

“For me, it’s a political case. And if you have a situation where some governments are negotiating with bandits or other criminal elements, there can be no basis for not having that matter resolved politically,” Falana stated.

On the ongoing judicial reforms, the human rights lawyer regretted the lack of access to justice for the common man and made a case for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, emphasising that justice is only accessible to politicians and the elites in Nigeria.

“Right now, we have a lot of access to justice by the politicians. Only their cases move in court because political cases are time-bound.

“Other cases for me must be time-bound too. People make the mistake of saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

The common man has no means to go to court. The judiciary is the last hope of the elite.

“So, if you want the ordinary people to benefit from the judicial system, you must promote alternative dispute resolution.

The majority of our people do not go to the Western courts. They patronise traditional rulers and community leaders to resolve problems.

“So, the governments of our country, including that of Abia State, must also reform the customary courts, palaces of traditional rulers where our people have access daily to resolve their disputes.

“So, if people have confidence in their community leaders to dispense justice, we must promote such fora.

“So, I would call on the governments of Nigeria to pay more attention to the traditional judicial system. It’s not enough to satisfy the elite,” Falana concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2