Ekiti guber: APC NWC disqualifies Ojo, clears Gov. Oyebanji, one other

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Engineer Kayode Ojo, one of the leading governorship aspirants in Ekiti State from participating in the forthcoming primary election of the party.

At its 179th meeting held at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday, the NWC also announced the disqualification of Mrs. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawunmi citing failure to meet the provisions of the party constitution and guidelines provided by the Electoral Act as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Briefing newsmen soon after their deliberations, Chief Duro Meseko, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, assisted by Otunba Durotolu Bankole stated that after studying the report of the APC governorship screening committee, the NWC cleared the incumbent Governor Abiodun Oyebanji and Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo to go for the primary election, while the two other aspirants, Engineer Kayode Ojo and Mrs. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawunmi were disqualified.

“The disqualification of these two people were predicated on the fact that they did not conform with the provisions of the constitution of the party and also the extant provisions of the Electoral Act.

“A reconciliation committee of the APC headed by His Excellency, Chief Bisi Akande will be inaugurated at a date to be announced soonest,” Meseko said.

The NWC also dissolved the state, local and ward executives of the Enugu chapter of the party in the interest of progress, peace, stability and tranquilly of the APC in Enugu state.

“The State Working Committee, also known as the State Executive Committee of the party stands dissolved and a new caretaker committee has been put in place.”

Meseko named the new 7-man caretaker committee members as Dr. Ben Nwoye, Chairman, Mrs. Fidelia N. Eze, member. Comrade Peter Chime, member. Dr. Mrs. Obie Aji, member. Dr. Chidoze Mwafor, member. Engineer Iman Eke, member, while Hon. Eugene Odo, will serve as secretary.

The party promised to release a timetable for party congresses soonest to cover ward levels, local government levels and state levels and assured that the APC constitution amendment committee will commence public hearing this October to bring the document up to date.

Meseko stated that the NWC also discussed the composition of the Anambra APC national campaign committee and decided that the committee will be inaugurated at a date to be announced.

The NWC also discussed the Osun forthcoming governorship elections in Osun state and the commencement of the sale of forms to aspirants.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who resumed duty on Thursday after the burial of his mother presided over the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the Party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

