DSS alerts Nigerians over impostors using agency’s name to defraud citizens

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public warning against one Mr. Barry Donald, a dismissed officer of the agency, who has allegedly been using the Service’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement released by the DSS, the secret police said Donald had been engaging in fraudulent activities, falsely presenting himself as a serving officer to extort money and deceive members of the public.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Barry Donald, a dismissed staff.

“He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

The agency cautioned Nigerians to be wary of the impostor and avoid any form of dealings with him, emphasizing that he no longer has any affiliation with the DSS.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” it added.

The DSS further urged the public to always verify any claims or representations made in the agency’s name to avoid falling victim to fraudsters exploiting its identity.

