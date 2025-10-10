27.5 C
Lagos
October 10, 2025
Trending now

NDPHC MD commends Tinubu for approving ₦4trn legacy debt defrayment

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 10, 2025

DSS alerts Nigerians over impostors using agency’s name to defraud citizens

Femi Falana extols Gov. Otti’s achievements in Abia

ICPC secures 24-year jail term for retired FCTA director over ₦318m fraud

Patriotism remains central to rebuilding Nigeria’s moral fabric – Information Minister

Ekiti guber: APC NWC disqualifies Ojo, clears Gov. Oyebanji, one other

Presentation of 2026 budget to be delayed as Senate demands performance report…

Dangote Refinery: NEPZA slams PENGASSAN, says strikes, lockouts prohibited in Free Trade…

Speaker Abbas seeks end to sexual harassment on campuses, says “enough is…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

DSS alerts Nigerians over impostors using agency’s name to defraud citizens

by Peter Anayo0144

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public warning against one Mr. Barry Donald, a dismissed officer of the agency, who has allegedly been using the Service’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement released by the DSS, the secret police said Donald had been engaging in fraudulent activities, falsely presenting himself as a serving officer to extort money and deceive members of the public.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Barry Donald, a dismissed staff.

“He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

The agency cautioned Nigerians to be wary of the impostor and avoid any form of dealings with him, emphasizing that he no longer has any affiliation with the DSS.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” it added.

The DSS further urged the public to always verify any claims or representations made in the agency’s name to avoid falling victim to fraudsters exploiting its identity.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

President Tinubu approves funds for UNESCO Media , information literacy institute in Nigeria

Peter Anayo

Vatican State Ambassador extols Gov Mbah’s values in promoting humanity

Editor

NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi hails emergence of Oba Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO