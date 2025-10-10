Constitution Review: We ‘ll meet needs of Nigerians -Deputy Speaker, Kalu assures

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has assured that the 10th National Assembly is committed to meeting the demands of Nigerians in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Speaking in an address at the retreat of the House Committee on Constitution Review in Enugu on Friday, Kalu, who is the chairman of the panel, said that Nigerians want a more functional Constitution that will empower the local governments to deliver services, streamline electoral justice, strengthen fiscal federalism, guarantee women’s full participation in governance, and enhance accountability at all levels.

According to a release issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary Livinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu emphasized that the gathering is a critical convergence of minds committed to the singular purpose of perfecting the country’s democracy as well as strengthening its constitutional foundation.

He said: “The outcome of this extensive consultative process is clear: Nigerians want a Constitution that works for them. Nigerians want a Constitution that empowers local governments to deliver services, streamlines electoral justice, strengthens fiscal federalism, guarantees women’s full participation in governance, and enhances accountability at all levels.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is in this vein that we have assembled a distinguished panel of constitutional lawyers, scholars, and policy analysts who will guide our deliberations, provide comparative perspectives, and help us navigate complex legal and political terrain.

“The work we do here in Enugu over the next few days will define the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy for the next generation.

“Will we be remembered as the Assembly that empowered local governments, thereby bringing governance closer to the people?

“Will we be remembered as the Assembly that shattered the glass ceiling and guaranteed women’s full participation in public life?

“Will we be remembered as the Assembly that restored public confidence in our electoral system?

“These are not rhetorical questions. They are moral and political imperatives that demand our immediate and decisive action.”

Kalu called on the members of the committee to speak with one voice and focus on issues that unite the people.

He added that national interest must be placed higher and above every other consideration in the realization of the noble objectives of the committee in particular and the parliament in general.

“As we commence our deliberations, I urge us all to be guided by three principles: First, unity of purpose. We represent different constituencies, different parties, and different ideologies.

But on the issue of constitutional reform, we must speak with one voice. The amendments we propose must command broad, bipartisan support if they are to succeed. Let us focus on what unites us, not what divides us.

“Second, legislative discipline. Constitutional amendments are not ordinary bills. They require meticulous drafting, rigorous scrutiny, and careful sequencing.

We must resist the temptation to overload the amendment agenda with contentious or politically divisive proposals.

Our focus must be on achievable, high-impact reforms that enjoy widespread public support.

“Third, the national interest. Every decision we make here must be guided by one question: What is best for Nigeria? Not what is best for our party, our region, or our personal ambitions, but what is best for the over 200 million Nigerians we were elected to serve.

“Distinguished colleagues, as we begin this retreat, let us remember that we are not just legislators; we are nation-builders. The Constitution we are reviewing is the social contract that binds us together as a people. It is the promise we make to each other about the kind of country we want to build.

Let the work we do here in Enugu reflect our commitment to that promise. Let us leave Enugu with a clear, actionable roadmap for constitutional reform: one that empowers local governments, guarantees women’s representation, strengthens electoral integrity, and deepens our federal democracy.

“Let us leave Enugu ready to build the consensus necessary to secure passage of these amendments in the National Assembly and in State Houses of Assembly across the Federation.

And let us leave Enugu inspired by the knowledge that we are engaged in a historic endeavour: one that will shape Nigeria’s destiny for generations to come”, Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker also expressed his profound gratitude to the lawmakers for their presence, dedication, and staunch commitment to the progress of the nation.

