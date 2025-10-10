Breaking : Enugu Gov. Mbah to join APC Tuesday Oct. 14. 2025

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The number of states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will increase by one on Tuesday, 14th October, 2025 when the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, joins the party with his cabinet members, federal lawmakers and state assembly members.

It was confirmed authoritatively that the governor has cleared the ground and will certainly move to the party on the agreed date.

The newly appointed Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, told newsmen on Friday that the governor has agreed in principle to join the APC to enable him align the state’s development programmes with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The seven-member Enugu committee was sworn into office on Friday by the National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda who charged the committee to unite the party members in the state and ensure the APC gets more votes than it received in the 2023 presidential election.

Excitement filled the air at the APC National Secretariat when the Caretaker Committee chairman declared that the governor had agreed to join the party.

His words: “The charge given to us by the National Chairman of the party, the erudite professor, has already started yielding fruits because we have reached out to some of our members.

We also reached out to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, in our effort to turn around the state and harvest more votes.

“During the last election, APC got only 2,774 votes. Our leaders are ashamed of that and we want to turn things around. I am happy to announce to you that as at yesterday (Thursday 9th, 2025), in the course of our discussion, the political evangelism has started and he has promised to be part of us to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda comes to the state.

“It is sad that in the past ten years, Enugu State has been in the opposition and has not moved forward as it aught to as a result.

So, it has been decided that all that will change on Tuesday, 14th October, 2025, when the governor will be declaring for the APC.”

Nwoye promised to reunite the party in the state and firmly establish the APC across all the local governments of the srate.

Earlier, members of the National Working Committee joined the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, as he inaugurated the seven-member Enugu State APC Caretaker Committee at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The Committee, chaired by Dr. Ben Nwoye, will oversee the affairs of the party in the state until an elective Congress takes place to elect a new executive.

Other members of the Caretaker Committee are Mrs. Fidelia Njoeze, Member, Comrade Peter Chime – Member, Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ajih – Member, Dr. Chiedozie Nwafor – Member, Engr. Emma Ekeh – Member, while Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh will serve as Secretary.

