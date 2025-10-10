Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria Conference 2025 held in Lagos

L-R… CEO 11plc, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji; Executive Secretary & National Coordinator of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji; (representative of Chief Executive NUPRC, Engr Gbemga Komolafe ), Director · Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Paul Osu, Chairman of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Ugo Amadi ; Conference Chairman, President Master Energy Group, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah;Managing Director & CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr Jennifer Adighije during the 2025 NAEC conference held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 9/10/ 2025 … PHOTOS: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r… Conference Chairman, President Master Energy Group, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; Executive Director Networks. Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC )Bello Babayo Bello.Managing Director & CEO (NDPHC), Engr Jennifer Adighije; Executive Director, Corporate Service (NDPHC) RT Hon. Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Chairman of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Ugo Amadi.

L-r …Communications Manager, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Victor Anyaegbudike; Conference Chairman, President Master Energy Group, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; Chairman of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), Ugo Amadi.

L-r …Chief Operating Officer at Geoplex, Akin Fadare; Corporate Communications Lead · Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, LoLa Oyenekan; President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Johnbosco Uche .

Cross Section of the Panelists.

L-r … MD/CEO of Eterna Plc, Olumide Adeosun; Executive Secretary. Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) · Olufemi Adewole; Head of Economic Intelligence, Research, and Regulation at MEMAN, Ogechi Nkwoji; Chairman of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Ugo Amadi; Acting Managing Director, Neconde Energy Limited, Engr Chichi Emenike; Managing Director, Rainoil Gas Limited, Emmanuel Omuojine; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Gas Association, Taji Ogbe.

L-r… Conference Chairman, President Master Energy Group, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, discussing with Oboden Ibru.

L-r …Vice Chairman NAEC/Conference Committee Chairman. Dr Adeola Yusuf, General Secretary, Peter Uzoho, Head, Corporate Communication & Branding, Egbin Power. Felix Ofulue, Chairman (NAEC), Ugo Amadi; External & Media Relations, Manager, Egbin Power, Adebayo Dawodu.

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, presents an award to the President of Women In Energy Network, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, both middle. While other members watch.

L-r …Communications Manager, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Victor Anyaegbudike; Abuja–based journalist, John Ameh; former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella.

Head, Corporate Communication & Branding, Egbin Power. Felix Ofulue (middle) posing with friends of NAEC.

Chairman of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), Ugo Amadi (stading middle) in a group picture with their Members during the 2025 NAEC conference on ‘Nigeria’s energy Future’ , ‘Exploring Opportunities and addressing risks for sustainable growth’ held at Eko hotel in Lagos. 9/ I0/ 2025 … PHOTOS: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

