Abuja to witness unmatched infrastructure development in 2026 – Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, has promised residents a massive infrastructure shift in 2026, marking a new phase in Abuja’s development.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for Collector Road CN2 in Katampe District, Wike emphasized that the Federal Capital Territory is set for an unprecedented transformation as it approaches its 50th anniversary in February 2026.

“Next year will be a different year altogether, you’ll witness a massive infrastructure turnaround in the FCT – something that has not been seen since Abuja was created 50 years ago,” he said.

Wike highlighted the project’s significance, noting that it will open up the Gishiri area and improve connectivity.

He commended Chinese Geoengineering Construction (CGC) for their commitment to delivering the project,

and demonstrating believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,

urging them to complete it within the eight-month timeline.

The Minister also stated that the road project, along with others, is expected for inaugurated during President Tinubu’s third anniversary, adding that its completion will significantly appreciate the value of real estate in the area, thereby allowing economic activities to thrive.

“This is one of the projects we have earmarked for Mr. President to inaugurate on his third anniversary celebration, and I know they will not fail us”, he stated.

The minister hinted that the CGC is also executing other major FCT projects, including the water supply project in Karu, Karshi, Orozo, and Bwari, as well as the dualization of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), which is an eight-lane road leading to Apo/Wasa District, Barr. Wike urged the company to continue utilizing local content, providing employment opportunities for FCT residents. He also solicited the support of residents to ensure the timely completion of the project

Wike emphasized that potential sabotage and vandalism targeting the “Light-Up Abuja” program, a project aimed at enhancing security across the city will not be tolerated. The Minister cited a recent incident where lights were out on the Airport Road despite repeated warnings, and urged the CGC, which is also involved in the lighting project, not to be discouraged by the acts of sabotage, which, he said, were intended to distract the administration.

“I urge you not to relent. There may be some sabotage, including vandalism, but know that all those things are just to distract us. I can assure you that my team and I are very determined. If there is one project we must achieve, it is the light-up Abuja”.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr Richard Yunana Dauda, In his project overview, said that the Collector Road CN2 was an inter-district road that connected Mabushi District to Katampe District, thereby facilitating movement within the various neighbourhoods of the districts.

The ES added that the road, which started from Ahmadu Bello Way, near the Next Cash and Carry Junction, continued as a crescent connecting back to N11 by the Mabushi Bus Terminal. He added that the road further extends into Katampe District up to N16 Junction by Gishiri Village, connecting the Wole Soyinka Way and Shehu Shagari Way.

Engr. Dauda explained that construction work on the road, which totals 3.8km, includes earthworks, surface water drainage system, roadworks to asphalt pavement, water distribution network, ducts for power and telecommunication, as well as street lighting.

He revealed that when completed, the road will improve accessibility of residents within the districts, reduce travel time, enhance the overall development of Katampe District, and improve security, among other economic benefits.

