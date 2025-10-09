Wike warns against arbitrary street naming in Abuja

…Flags off road projects

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has warned against arbitrarily naming streets in Abuja after individuals, emphasizing that such actions should be reserved for those who have genuinely contributed to the city’s development.

The Minister made this statement during the flag-off ceremony for road projects in A09, Guzape Lot 1 and 2, and part of Asokoro linking to AIT neighborhood.

Wike expressed frustration over the practice, stating that it’s unacceptable for streets to be named after individuals simply because they paid a fee, without any consideration for their impact on the community.

“But let me say it now. We cannot be doing roads, putting in infrastructure, you wake up in the morning, I don’t know who writes to you. Before I wake up, you name the streets of the roads we are doing, roads we are putting money. Put the street names where you do the roads. I mean, it is very, very funny. You wake up, when somebody writes to you and pays you money, before you know it, it’s Dr. so so Street or Professor so so Street, or Bishop so so Street, and Madam so so Street, in a road we are suffering, and looking for money to provide infrastructure. Better go and refund them their money”.

“We have to name streets with those who have contributed to the development of the area. You don’t just wake up, because somebody has ₦2 million, he pays to you, then you come and have the name of a street. That is not possible. You can go and name them in the satellite towns”.

He directed that such naming rights should be exercised in satellite towns instead, citing areas like Keti-Kabusa and Kabusa-Takushara as examples.

“Go to Keti-Kabusa. Go to Kabusa-Takushara. Go to all those Pai-Gomani. Go and put there. But in cities here, the government must know whom are you naming the street after. You don’t come because of somebody, you don’t know where the money comes from, then you come and name very important streets in their name. We will not do that again. I have forgiven till yesterday, but from today I won’t forgive you again”.

The Minister stressed that Abuja’s infrastructure development is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, aimed at transforming the city into a world-class metropolis.

“So, we have said we’ll continue to provide basic infrastructure, we’ll continue to do all we can to see that Abuja takes a different look, competes with other cities of the world.

When I saw A09, I remembered that as a minister, I had signed C-of-Os that cover A09. So many people are saying, no infrastructure, no roads are provided. It has afforded me the opportunity to now know where is called A09, Guzape Lot 1 and 2, and part of Asokoro that links AIT neighborhood”.

Precisely two days ago, if I could reconnect, we were also in a part of Asokoro, near Muhammad Isa road, and its neighborhood”.

Wike commended contractors Dantata and Sawoe for their work and urged them to complete the projects on schedule, emphasizing the importance of timely delivery. He also appealed to residents to cooperate with contractors and support local youths and women through employment opportunities.

“Let me commend Dantata and Sawoe. They are an old country, indigenous country, local content fully, but having some foreign contact, which it’s supposed to be. I have that confidence in you that you will deliver on schedule. I want to advise you use your experience to complete these jobs on time so that our people will benefit. Because Mr. President has promised all of us, not only just those in Abuja, those who are living outside of Abuja that there will be a difference, which is the essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda. If things were good, we wouldn’t have had the Renewed Hope Agenda. But because things were bad, and there was a need to rekindle the hope of Nigerians. Now don’t lose hope, we are here to bring back the hope that you have lost, and that’s what is going on”.

He urged residents to pay their taxes promptly, linking tax compliance to the government’s ability to deliver quality infrastructure.

Wike also highlighted the administration’s achievements, including the rehabilitation of over 70 schools and ongoing road projects, emphasizing that no sector will be left untouched.

” I have told the Mandate Secretary for Education, to please, in an electronic form, area council by area council, school by school. This area council, we came in, in August 2023 to date, how many schools have we rehabilitated, completed? How many is ongoing, and how many are we going to flag off? Let Nigerians see, and challenge us, and say “it’s a lie. In my community, there’s no school that we rehabilitated”.

“In my community, there’s no school that rehabilitated is ongoing. And in my community, there’s no one that they said will be rehabilitated”. It has to be shown, so that everyone will see, because this is when we talk about Operation Show Your Reporter card. It’s no longer 3D job. It is, seeing is believing. I’ve told him, that must be shown. The 107 schools, some have been completed, some are undergoing rehabilitation, and some will be flagged off. Let us see”.

He assured residents that Abuja’s transformation is ongoing, with more projects in the pipeline, including initiatives in education and healthcare.

Earlier on her part,FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Abuja into a modern city.

Mahmoud noted that the initiatives reflect the administration’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and infrastructure across the Federal Capital Territory.

Mahmoud emphasized the significance of the projects, stating that they will not only open up areas for development but also improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and alleviate congestion on adjacent routes. She expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for their legislative support and funding allocations, and commended FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his visionary leadership.

The Minister’s remarks underscore the administration’s focus on delivering tangible infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for Abuja residents and contribute to the city’s growth and development.

