UI emerges Nigeria’s best university in latest ranking

The University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, has been named Nigeria’s best university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking 2026.

The latest ranking, released on THE’s official website on Thursday, also placed the federal university between 801 and 1,000 globally, ahead of other top Nigerian institutions — reclaiming a position it last held in 2023.

According to THE, the ranking assessed 2,191 institutions across 115 countries, using 18 performance indicators that measure excellence in five key areas — teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

UI move up from fourth place in 2025 to become the nation’s top university for 2026 thus dethroning Covenant University Ota, which held the number one spot in 2024 and 2025.

Following UI in the latest ranking are the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and Covenant University (CU), ranked second, third, and fourth respectively.

However, the 2026 edition reflects a major shift in the global higher education landscape, based on the analysis of 174.9 million citations from 18.7 million research publications and survey feedback from over 108,000 scholars worldwide.

“THE rankings also show the strength of individual institutions. UNILAG is ranked highest in quality research, scoring 66.7,” it stated.

Also, BUK emerged as Nigeria’s best university in terms of international outlook, while Covenant University maintained the highest industry score, reflecting its strong linkage with industries.

Out of 51 Nigerian universities featured in THE 2026 ranking, only UI and UNILAG ranked between 801–1000 globally.

BUK, CU, and Landmark University fall within 1001–1200, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), University of Jos (UNIJOS), and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) rank between 1201–1500.

Also, 14 Nigerian universities were listed in the 1501+ category, while 27 others were featured but not ranked.

Full list of Nigerian universities in THE 2026 ranking:

University of Ibadan (801–1000)

University of Lagos (801–1000)

Bayero University (1001–1200)

Covenant University (1001–1200)

Landmark University (1001–1200)

Ahmadu Bello University (1201–1500)

Federal University of Technology, Minna (1201–1500)

University of Ilorin (1201–1500)

University of Jos (1201–1500)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (1201–1500)

Babcock University (1501+)

Delta State University, Abraka (1501+)

Ekiti State University (1501+)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (1501+)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (1501+)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (1501+)

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (1501+)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (1501+)

Lagos State University (1501+)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (1501+)

Obafemi Awolowo University (1501+)

University of Benin (1501+)

University of Calabar (1501+)

University of Port Harcourt (1501+)

Admiralty University of Nigeria

Akwa Ibom State University

Al-Hikmah University

Augustine University

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti

Bauchi State University, Gadau

Bayelsa Medical University

Baze University

Bells University of Technology

Bowen University

Evangel University, Akaeze

Federal University of Lafia

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

Fountain University

Godfrey Okoye University

Igbinedion University, Okada

Kaduna State University

Lagos State University of Education.

Lagos State University of Science and Technology

Lead City University

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria

Nasarawa State University, Keffi

Redeemer’s University

Rivers State University

Thomas Adewumi University

University of Cross River State

University of Delta

THE is a globally recognised independent organisation that provides data and analysis for the higher education sector, including the widely adopted World University Rankings.

While data submission is open to all universities, institutions are only ranked in the World University Rankings 2026 if they teach undergraduates, produce research across a range of subjects, and have published at least 1,000 research publications between 2020 and 2024, with a minimum of 100 a year.”

